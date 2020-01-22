Hillary Clinton Says She’ll Support Democratic Nominee After Sanders Criticism
Amid an uproar Tuesday over her describing Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) as “a career politician” who no one liked, Hillary Clinton said she was simply expressing her “authentic, unvarnished views.” “I thought everyone wanted my authentic, unvarnished views!” she wrote in a Tuesday night tweet. “But to be serious, the number one priority for our country and world is retiring Trump, and, as I always have, I will do whatever I can to support our nominee.” The tweet comes after Clinton reportedly criticized her 2016 rival for the Democratic presidential nomination in her new documentary. “[Sanders] was in Congress for years. He had one senator support him. Nobody likes him, nobody wants to work with him, he got nothing done,” she said. “It’s all just baloney and I feel so bad that people got sucked into it.” She did tell The Hollywood Reporter that she would support Sanders if he was the 2020 Democratic nominee, but she also said she hoped it would not be him.