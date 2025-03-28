Cheat Sheet
1

Hillary Clinton Sums Up Trump Team in One Brutal Word After Signalgate

AND IT’S NOT ‘HYPOCRISY’
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 03.28.25 10:37AM EDT 
Hillary Clinton speaks onstage during the Common Sense Summit on Kids and Families 2025 on March 24, 2025 in San Francisco, California.
Kimberly White/Getty Images for Common Sense Media

Hillary Clinton has fired off against the MAGA response to Signalgate, using the word “dumb” eight times in an op-ed for The New York Times. As the whole world now knows, a journalist ended up in a sensitive Signal group chat organized to discuss striking the Houthi militant group in Yemen. The MAGA response has been to play down its significance and to deflect attention to Clinton’s own faux pas: The use of a private email server in the lead up to the 2016 election. “It’s not the hypocrisy that bothers me; it’s the stupidity,” the former secretary of state and 2016 Democratic nominee wrote, touching on the response to Signalgate and calling President Donald Trump’s approach to power “dumb.” “If there’s a grand strategy at work here, I don’t know what it is,” she added, writing that perhaps Trump is solely “driven by personal grudges and is in way over his head.” Adding a final blow, Clinton concluded: “As a businessman, he bankrupted his Atlantic City casinos. Now he’s gambling with the national security of the United States. If this continues, a group chat foul will be the least of our concerns, and all the fist and flag emojis in the world won’t save us.”

Read it at The New York Times

2
Britain Follows Signalgate With Its Own Jaw-Dropping Military Leak
HOLD MY TEA
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Updated 03.28.25 10:28AM EDT 
Published 03.28.25 10:27AM EDT 
Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer speaks as he visits Northwood Headquarters to meet planners mapping out the next steps in the Coalition of the Willing on March 20, 2025 in Northwood, north-west London, England.
WPA Pool/Getty Images

The British government launched an urgent investigation after a soccer fan found documents containing confidential military information strewn along a street, according to the BBC. Mike Gibbard stumbled upon the files spilling out of a trash bag in Newcastle, northeast England, while on his way to watch a game on March 16—the day after U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth shared plans of military strikes in a Signal group chat to which a journalist had been accidentally added. The papers Gibbard found included a plethora of information including soldiers’ ranks and email addresses, shift patterns, and even information about weapons storage, according to the BBC. The broadcaster said the files appear to be connected to Catterick Garrison in northern England, the British Army’s largest base. One of the files reportedly had a heading related to accessing a weapons storage area and an intruder detection system. Another was marked with the footnote “official – sensitive,” which means it could lead to a “threat to life” in some cases if compromised, according to U.K. government guidance cited by the BBC. An information security consultant told the network that the files could pose a “significant” threat to the people named in them. Gibbard reported his find to local police who in turn handed the files to the British Ministry of Defence. “We are looking into this urgently,” a spokesperson for that agency said.

Read it at BBC

3
New England Patriots Super Bowl Champ Dies at 51
ALL-AMERICAN
Jasmine Venet 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 03.27.25 4:33PM EDT 
Published 03.27.25 2:11PM EDT 
Matt Stevens of the New England Patriots poses for a picture after Superbowl XXXVI at the Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Matt Stevens of the New England Patriots poses for a picture after Superbowl XXXVI at the Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. Al Bello/Getty Images

Super Bowl winner Matt Stevens has died. He was 51. Early in his football career, Stevens started out as a two-time All-American at Appalachian State, helping his team reach the Southern Conference Championship in 1995. He was inducted into the university’s hall of fame before he made his way to the NFL, where the Buffalo Bills selected him as a safety in the third round of the 1996 draft. He then went on to play for eight more years in the league, jumping around from the Philadelphia Eagles to then play for Washington, before landing himself a Super Bowl ring with the Patriots in 2001. He ended his career playing for the Houston Texans up until his retirement in 2003. A few years later in 2007, the Super Bowl champ got into a motorcycle accident and broke his spinal cord, paralyzing him from the waist down. Four years later, Stevens received special leg braces that allowed him to move around once more. Stevens was born in Chapel Hill, N.C., and is featured in Chapel Hill High School’s hall of fame. The ex-NFL player is survived by his parents, brother, and two children. A memorial service will be held on March 28 in Chapell Hill, N.C., according to his obituary. No cause of death has been revealed yet.

Read it at The New York Post

4
Bankrupt Alex Jones Is Getting Divorced Again
HE’S AVAILABLE!
Janna Brancolini
Updated 03.28.25 7:12AM EDT 
Published 03.28.25 5:59AM EDT 
Ale x Jones yells into a microphone outside his trial in Connecticut in 2022.
Joe Buglewicz/Getty Images

Infowars founder Alex Jones and his second wife Erika Wulff, with whom he shares a child, are divorcing. Jones, 51, and Wulff, 46, both filed separate petitions for divorce and requested restraining orders against each other, first in September and then in March, according to Page Six. They wed in 2017, the same year Jones’ first wife Kelly (Nichols) Jones was awarded joint custody of their three kids due to his behavior. Soon after, in 2018, Jones was sued for spreading fake conspiracy theories about the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre. After a gunman opened fire on a first-grade classroom, killing 20 students and six educators, Jones claimed the attack had been staged by “crisis actors” in an attempt to enact stricter gun control laws. Four of the victims’ families plus an FBI agent later sued him for defamation, saying they had been attacked, stalked, threatened, and harassed because of his lies. He owes about $1.2 billion to the families for the various suits. He filed for personal bankruptcy in 2022, The Guardian reported, and Infowars is being sold as part of the case.

Read it at Page Six

5
Kristi Noem Appears to Have Worn $60K Gold Rolex During El Salvador Prison Stunt
WATCH IT
Liam Archacki 

News Reporter

Updated 03.28.25 10:30AM EDT 
Published 03.27.25 12:18PM EDT 
Kristi Noem.
Sleuths believe that Kristi Noem was wearing a luxury timepiece when she visited a prison camp. ALEX BRANDON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Online sleuths believe that Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem was wearing a gold Rolex watch worth nearly $60,000 when she visited a prison camp in El Salvador on Wednesday. The watch—which appeared on Noem’s wrist while she filmed her latest publicity stunt, this time in front of a cell full of Venezuelan prisoners—looks a whole lot like a Rolex Daytona, as observed by the online media outlet MeidasTouch. The variant of the luxury timepiece matching Noem’s watch sells for just under $60,000 on the site Chrono24. Commentators on social media wondered how Noem, who was until this year the governor of South Dakota, would be able to afford such a watch on a government salary. In a statement, DHS spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin criticized the Daily Beast for reporting on Noem’s fashion decisions during Women’s History Month. “The Daily Beast should stop embarrassing itself and focus on substance, not sartorial choices,” she wrote. “But since you’re so interested, then: Governor Noem chose to use the proceeds from her New York Times best-selling books to purchase an item she could wear and one day pass down to her children.” Noem was at the Terrorism Confinement Center to send a message to America’s undocumented immigrants, whom President Donald Trump has vowed to deport en masse. “If you come to our country illegally, this is one of the consequences you could face,” she said in the video. “This facility is one of the tools in our toolkit that we will use if you commit crimes against the American people.”

Read it at MeidasTouch

6
WATCH: Skyscraper Collapse Kills 3 and Buries Dozens Under Rubble in Earthquake Tragedy
NATURAL DISASTER
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Updated 03.28.25 9:21AM EDT 
Published 03.28.25 9:19AM EDT 
People stand near the site of a collapsed building after a strong earthquake struck central Myanmar on Friday, earthquake monitoring services said, which affected Bangkok as well with hundreds of people pouring out of buildings in the Thai capital in panic after the tremors, in Bangkok, Thailand, March 28, 2025. REUTERS/Ann Wang TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Ann Wang/REUTERS

At least three people are dead and 81 others are trapped under rubble after a devastating earthquake collapsed a partially-built skyscraper in Bangkok. The incident is just one of many tragedies triggered by the powerful 7.7 magnitude quake which struck near the city of Mandalay in Myanmar on Friday morning before spreading to neighboring Thailand. At least 20 casualties have been reported in Mandalay so far, according to AFP, with an eyewitness claiming three people were crushed to death after tremors caused a mosque to collapse. “We all ran out of the house as everything started shaking,” an eyewitness in Myanmar told Reuters. “I witnessed a five-story building collapse in front of my eyes. Everyone in my town is out on the road and no one dares to go back inside buildings.” The country’s ruling military junta have declared a state of emergency following the disaster, but with the region embroiled in a civil war it is unknown how much help will be afforded. “The state will make inquiries on the situation quickly and conduct rescue operations along with providing humanitarian aid,” the junta said in a statement on Telegram.

Read it at Reuters

7
MAGA Rapper Who Joined Trump Onstage Jailed After Bragging About Crimes in His Music
FACING THE RAP
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 03.28.25 6:09AM EDT 
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 23: Donald Trump is endorced by rappers Sheff G and Sleepy Hallow Speaks at a campaign event at Crotona Park in the South Bronx on Thursday, May 23, 2024. in New York City. (Photo by Steven Ferdman/GC Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 23: Donald Trump is endorced by rappers Sheff G and Sleepy Hallow Speaks at a campaign event at Crotona Park in the South Bronx on Thursday, May 23, 2024. in New York City. (Photo by Steven Ferdman/GC Images) Steven Ferdman/GC Images

A New York rapper who joined Trump onstage at a campaign rally last year has been jailed for five years after pleading guilty to attempted murder. Sheff G, real name Michael Williams, accepted a plea deal after prosecutors claimed he used proceeds from his music career to fund gang violence in Brooklyn. The 26-year-old drill rapper, whose songs have millions of streams of Spotify and YouTube, is one of 30 alleged members of the 8 Trey Crips gang to have been indicted so far. Prosecutors say Williams rewarded gang members with cash and jewelry for waging war on rivals and even acted as a getaway driver during a botched shooting in 2021 which saw three bystanders injured in the crossfire. A host of physical evidence supported the prosecution’s claims, and Williams is purported to have bragged about his misdeeds in his songs. “Notoriety could not shield this defendant from justice,” Brooklyn DA Eric Gonzalez said in a statement. “He used his fame to fund and direct violence, terrorizing our streets.” Williams and fellow rapper Tegan Chambers aka Sleepy Hallow, also indicted, were two notable names to champion Trump on the 2024 campaign trail as he made his pitch to Black voters. “One thing I want to say: They are always going to whisper your accomplishments and shout your failures,” Williams told attendees at a Trump rally in the Bronx last May. “Trump is going to shout the wins for all of us.”

Read it at Pitchfork

8
Revealed: Why Trump Decided Not to Fire Mike Waltz Over Signal Leak
ALL’S FAIR
Yasmeen Hamadeh 

Night News Reporter

Updated 03.27.25 11:44PM EDT 
Published 03.27.25 11:40PM EDT 
President Donald Trump delivers remarks during a Cabinet meeting at the White House on March 24, 2025 in Washington, DC.
President Donald Trump delivers remarks during a Cabinet meeting at the White House on March 24, 2025 in Washington, DC. Win McNamee/Getty Images

Although President Donald Trump has publicly forgiven “good man” National Security Adviser Mike Waltz for the Signal leak blunder, sources tell CBS News that the issue is “still a hot potato” behind closed doors. In a report published Thursday, several sources claimed to the outlet that the president has been consistently monitoring the news to see if the chatter around “Signalgate” has been quieting down and has been privately venting about his frustration regarding the whole ordeal. Sources additionally told CBS that Trump is seemingly more annoyed by Waltz having The Atlantic editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg’s number on his phone to begin with than the apparent use of Signal to discuss military operations. They also claimed that the Trump administration has been purposefully publicly standing by security officials that were on the group chat to not give The Atlantic, and more pressingly, Democrats, a perceived win. On Monday, The Atlantic published an astonishing essay detailing the period its editorial head was added to a Signal group chat by Waltz discussing sensitive airstrike operations in Yemen. The security official took “responsibility” for the mishap earlier this week but reiterated that top tech teams at the White House are looking into the blunder.

Read it at CBS News

9
Trump Admin Posts Its Most Unhinged Meme Yet
NO SHAME
Kenneal Patterson 

Breaking News Intern

Published 03.27.25 7:09PM EDT 
President Donald J Trump speaks to reporters about auto tariffs after signing an executive order in the Oval Office at the White House on Wednesday, March 26, 2025 in Washington, DC.
President Donald J Trump speaks to reporters about auto tariffs after signing an executive order in the Oval Office at the White House on Wednesday, March 26, 2025 in Washington, DC. The Washington Post/The Washington Post via Getty Im

The official White House X account on Thursday posted its most bizarre meme to date: a Studio Ghibli-style AI cartoon of an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer handcuffing a crying woman. The stout animated agent stands in front of an American flag while placing the restraints, and the woman is making a distressed expression. The caricature aims to mock Virginia Basora-Gonzalez, an undocumented immigrant who was arrested by ICE on the basis of illegal reentry. The White House seemed to scoff at the woman’s anguish, adding “She wept when taken into custody (picture attached).” Basora-Gonzalez was convicted of fentanyl trafficking but deported to the Dominican Republic in October 2020 before she could serve out her year-long sentence. She re-entered at an unknown date. Agents ambushed Basora-Gonzalez on March 12 outside the restaurant where she allegedly worked as a cook. Her court-appointed attorney said her re-entry did not make her a flight risk so she shouldn’t be detained before trial, but the government said that her pretrial detention was nevertheless required. Thursday’s post is just one of a number of wild memes Trump and his administration has shared in the last two months.

10
Music Icon Selena’s Killer Yolanda Saldívar Denied Parole
JUSTICE
Yasmeen Hamadeh 

Night News Reporter

Updated 03.28.25 3:34AM EDT 
Published 03.27.25 10:29PM EDT 
Selena Quintanilla-Perez poses with her Grammy Award at Radio City Music Hall, New York, New York, March 1, 1994.
Selena Quintanilla-Perez poses with her Grammy Award at Radio City Music Hall, New York, New York, March 1, 1994. Arlene Richie/Getty Images

Yolanda Saldívar, the woman convicted of murdering Tejano singer Selena Quintanilla-Perez in 1995, was denied parole Thursday. In a statement to People magazine, the Texas Board of Pardons and Parole said the “nature of the offense” which had “elements of brutality, violence, assaultive behavior or conscious selection of victim’s vulnerability” led to the parole panel denying Saldivar an early release from prison because she “poses a continuing threat to public safety.” Her next parole review has been scheduled for March 2030. Saldívar, 64, was the president of Selena’s fan club and used to manage her clothing boutiques. She was fired by the singer’s family after allegedly embezzling more than $30,000 from the club and stores. According to court testimonies, Selena met up with Saldívar on March 31, 1995 at the Days Inn motel in Corpus Christi, Texas, to pick up important business records. Saldívar then shot and killed the singer, who was only 23 years old. She was convicted of the murder shortly after and was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 30 years.

Read it at People

