Hillary: ‘Well, I’ve Tested Positive for COVID’

Hillary Clinton said Tuesday she would appreciate your movie recommendations after a recent COVID-19 test turned up a positive result, according to an announcement posted Tuesday to her Twitter.

“Well, I’ve tested positive for COVID,” she wrote. “I’ve got some mild cold symptoms but am feeling fine. I’m more grateful than ever for the protection vaccines can provide against serious illness.”

The ex-secretary of state and one-time Democratic presidential nominee was quick to add that her husband, former President Bill Clinton, had tested negative so far.

“He’s quarantining until our household is fully in the clear,” Hillary wrote. “Movie recommendations appreciated!”

Clinton most recently made headlines last week, when she was rather absurdly sanctioned by Russia alongside other political leaders like President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Anthony Blinken.

As a part of the sanction measures, Clinton is barred from entering Russia—something even more unlikely to be on her to-do list now that she’s bunkered down at home for the foreseeable future.