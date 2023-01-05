Hillary Clinton to Join Columbia University as a Global Affairs Professor
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton will be joining Columbia University’s School of International and Public Affairs as a global affairs professor starting in the 2023-2024 school year, the university announced on Thursday. The former first lady and senator from New York will be joining SIPA as a professor of practice with a joint appointment at Columbia World Projects, working on research and offering classes focused on foreign and domestic policy. “With the world in flux, SIPA is intensifying our efforts to engage the leading local, national, and global academics and practitioners in developing timely, cutting-edge, and practical policy proposals,” wrote SIPA’s dean, Keren Yarhi-Milo, in an email. “To that end, Secretary Clinton will help lead a major new SIPA effort to convene the best policy minds from around the world for robust debate and collaboration aimed at developing innovative policy solutions.”