Hillary Clinton Wasn’t Happy With SNL’s Chelsea Impression: Report
NOT LAUGHING
Hillary Clinton was apparently upset about an impression of her daughter Chelsea performed on Saturday Night Live and even took the trouble to write a letter of complaint. Julia Sweeney, who played Chelsea Clinton in the offending 1993 sketch, spoke about the row on David Spade and Dana Carvey’s podcast “Fly on the Wall” on Wednesday. “She wrote a letter to Lorne,” Sweeney said, referring to SNL creator Lorne Michaels. “People were saying how unattractively I was playing Chelsea, and all I did was not wear makeup and put braces on,” Sweeney said. She went on to say: “I understood what Hillary was saying, especially now that I’m a parent. It’s like, yeah, fuck off, you know? I mean, don’t play kids. I mean, that was wrong. She was right, that was wrong.”