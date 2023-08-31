CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Hillary Clinton Wasn’t Happy With SNL’s Chelsea Impression: Report

    NOT LAUGHING

    Dan Ladden-Hall

    News Correspondent

    Chelsea Clinton and Hillary Clinton in a 2022 photo.

    Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty

    Hillary Clinton was apparently upset about an impression of her daughter Chelsea performed on Saturday Night Live and even took the trouble to write a letter of complaint. Julia Sweeney, who played Chelsea Clinton in the offending 1993 sketch, spoke about the row on David Spade and Dana Carvey’s podcast “Fly on the Wall” on Wednesday. “She wrote a letter to Lorne,” Sweeney said, referring to SNL creator Lorne Michaels. “People were saying how unattractively I was playing Chelsea, and all I did was not wear makeup and put braces on,” Sweeney said. She went on to say: “I understood what Hillary was saying, especially now that I’m a parent. It’s like, yeah, fuck off, you know? I mean, don’t play kids. I mean, that was wrong. She was right, that was wrong.”

    Read it at Deadline
    ,