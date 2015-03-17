Hillary: GOP Working ‘Against Women’

CHEAT SHEET
Presidential contender Hillary Clinton took to Twitter to lambaste congressional Republicans on Monday for working against women by delaying the nomination of a female attorney general, a human-trafficking bill, and “threatening” women’s health and rights. In what she called a “trifecta against women,” Clinton referred to the nomination of Loretta Lynch for attorney general, which has been delayed over a spat regarding a bipartisan human-trafficking bill. Democrats object to an abortion provision while Sen. Mitch McConnell has said that the nomination would not be addressed until the legislation moves forward.