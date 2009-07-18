Hillary ‘Rebukes' Terrorism

Hillary Clinton is spreading an anti-terrorism message on her three-day visit to India, delivering a speech asking the country to do more to fight terrorism as well as global warming. Clinton is spending two nights at the Taj Mahal Palace & Towers hotel in Mumbai, a former target of the terrorist attacks that killed 166 last November. She called her decision to stay there a "rebuke to the terrorists," and met with business leaders in an area of the hotel that had only just been reopened since the attacks. “Americans share a solidarity with this city and nation," she wrote in the hotel's book. "Both our people have experienced the senseless and searing effects of violent extremism." Clinton is the highest-ranking U.S. official to visit India, and she skipped a visit to Pakistan while in the area to show that India's relationship to the U.S. stands on its own.
