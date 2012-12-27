Hillary Will Return Next Week

CHEAT SHEET
Hillary Clinton is back! The secretary of state will return to work next week after three weeks away recovering from a concussion and stomach virus—and not a moment too soon. Though she will still have to refrain from travelling abroad for the time being, Clinton will finally be able to give her testimony on the September attack on the U.S. Embassy in Benghazi, Libya. Doctors mandated that she not testify earlier this month, which spawned conspiracy theories that she may be faking or exaggerating her illness to get out of the hearing.