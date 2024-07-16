‘Hillbilly Elegy’ Rises on Netflix Charts After J.D. Vance’s VP Nom

The sudden rise of Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH) isn’t limited to politics.

Netflix’s 2020 film Hillbilly Elegy, an adaptation of Vance’s eponymous memoir, rose to No. 6 on the platform’s top trending films on Tuesday. Minions ranked at No. 5, while those and other films trailed Trolls Band Together at No. 1.

The surge showcased heightened interest in the firebrand senator after Donald Trump named him as his running mate on Monday.

Netflix didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on the sudden rise, but it mirrors a resurgence in Vance’s work in all respects.

Vance’s memoir was also the No. 1 best-selling book on Amazon on Tuesday, and his past remarks disparaging his running mate—including an Atlantic column—have resurfaced.