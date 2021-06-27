Hillsborough, California, Gives Up on Trying to Stop So-Called Flintstone House

Read it at The Mercury News
Boring bureaucrats, 0. Fun-loving Florence Fang, 1.
The town of Hillsborough, California, will no longer try to stop Fang from adding new sculptures of dinosaurs, cartoon characters, and the like to her fantastical property known as the Flintstone House. Under a settlement, the town will pay Fang $125,000 to cover legal costs and will agree to approve permits for the new displays. The city had sued Fang, saying her house violated local codes. Fang countersued, alleging that she was denied permits because she is Asian American.