Florida Prosecutor Sues DeSantis for Suspending Him Over Abortion Ban
EN GARDE
Florida prosecutor Andrew Warren is fighting back after he was suspended by Gov. Ron DeSantis earlier this month for refusing to enforce the state’s highly restrictive abortion laws and prosecute families who pursue gender-affirming care for minors. On Wednesday, the Hillsborough County state attorney announced he is pursuing a federal lawsuit against DeSantis. “I was forced out of office by an armed deputy, removed from my position, and replaced by a Ron DeSantis accomplice,” said Warren, who has been elected twice to his post as state attorney. “There is so much more at stake here than my job. By challenging this illegal abuse of power, we can make sure that no governor can toss out the results of an election because he doesn’t like the outcome,” he added.