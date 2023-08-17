Hillsong Megachurch Founder Not Guilty of Hiding Father’s Sexual Abuse
‘RELIEF’
Brian Houston, the founder of the Hillsong megachurch, was on Thursday found not guilty of attempting to hide his father’s sexual abuse of a child. Houston was acquitted in Australia on the charge of concealing a serious indictable offense for another person over allegations that he did not inform police when his father, Frank Houston, told him in 1999 that he’d sexually assaulted a boy decades earlier. Brian Houston had pleaded not guilty and explained he hadn’t contacted authorities about the confession because the victim did not want it reported. Magistrate Gareth Christofi accepted Houston’s defense and found that he had a “reasonable excuse” for not going to police. During the trial, Brett Sengstock testified that he had been just 7 years old when he was raped by Frank Houston in 1970. After the verdict, Brian Houston said he felt “relief” that the “truth had come out” and described his father as a “serial pedophile.”