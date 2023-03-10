Hillsong Megachurch Probed by Charities Regulator Over Cash Misuse Claims
‘LEGITIMATELY WORRIED’
Australia’s charities regulator is investigating the controversial Hillsong megachurch over allegations of tax evasion and money laundering, according to a report. The claims of financial wrongdoing were reportedly passed from a whistleblower to Aussie lawmaker Andrew Wilkie, who in turn made them public under parliamentary privilege rules. Financial documents allegedly show that the church used funds from Australia’s COVID wage subsidy program to buy the Festival Hall entertainment venue in Melbourne. They also claim to show that Hillsong’s founder, Brian Houston, used parishioners’ donations to pay for nicer hotel quarantine accommodation during the pandemic. It’s also alleged that Hillsong earned over $50 million more than it had publicly declared. “If you are a member of the congregation and you’ve made donations to the church, then you’d be legitimately worried about where your money has gone here,” Australian Education Minister Jason Clare said. Hillsong has denied the allegations.