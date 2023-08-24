You’ve just woken up on a beautiful Saturday morning. The sun is shining, the birds are chirping, and you’re on the way to the bathroom. While brushing your teeth something catches your eye in the mirror – and your hairline just isn’t where it used to be. This is a common occurrence for men as they get older. But rest assured, your luscious locks may not be lost forever. Hims — a telehealth company — provides consultation and prescriptions or over-the-counter drugs for hair loss.

It all starts with a free, online consultation. Answer questions about the type of hair loss you are experiencing (like thinning at the hairline or the top of the head), whether or not you’ve tried any hair treatments in the past, and your medical history. Then, a licensed medical provider determines what hair treatment is right for you – all from the comfort of your home. Hims offers both prescription (minoxidil and finasteride) and non-prescription (biotin gummies, thickening shampoo and conditioner) treatments. After you approve your treatment plan, place your order – it will arrive free of shipping costs and in discreet packaging. Questions? Concerns? You can ask a medical provider follow-up questions and schedule additional virtual appointments at no added cost. Click here to start getting back to the hair you remember.

