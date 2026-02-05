Hip Hop Legend Says He Underwent Heart Transplant
Christopher “Kid” Reid, one-half of the iconic duo Kid ‘n Play, has revealed he recently underwent a heart transplant. During an interview on Good Morning America, the 56-year-old said he was diagnosed with congestive heart failure last July after an emergency room visit. “I think sometimes you kinda just chalk it up to, you know, ‘I’m gettin’ older,’ you know, ‘The road is harsh,’” Reid said, describing the early fatigue and shortness of breath that he initially dismissed. At a follow-up, his cardiologist confirmed the heart was failing and affecting other organs. It was “a kind of life or death situation,” cardiothoracic surgeon Dr. Laura Dichiacchio told GMA. Eight days after being placed on the transplant waitlist, Reid received a new heart following a seven-hour surgery. Reflecting on his recovery, he said, “This thing is… a beautiful life. I wanna be around for it,” urging others, especially people of color, to prioritize their health.