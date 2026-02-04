Hip Hop Legend’s Son Reported Missing

The son of hip-hop legend Lil Jon has been reported missing in Georgia. The Milton County Police Department issued a missing person report for the “Turn Down for What” rapper’s 27-year-old son, Nathan Smith, in a Tuesday Facebook post. Smith, who performs under the moniker DJ Young Slade, was last seen on Tuesday morning running shoeless out of his house, according to the report. The report also says he could be “disoriented and in need of assistance.” He is described as having brown eyes, short black hair, a height of 5′9″, and a weight of 150 lbs. Smith was born in 2004 to Natasha Smith and Lil Jon, whose real name is Jonathan Smith. A rep for Lil Jon told People Magazine, “The family is asking for privacy at this time. We are also asking for continued prayers for Nathan to come home safe. Thank you.” Nathan Smith has been pursuing his own music career in the Atlanta scene. His last single, “Feels,” was released in March of 2025.