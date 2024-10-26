Hip Hop Star Dubbed ‘God’s Favorite DJ’ Dead at 58

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.; that’s

Looking to do more to support your gut health? Pendulum’s Metabolic Daily is a live multi-strain probiotic that supports the body’s ability to do more with the food you eat. Think of your stomach as a professional sports team. This multi-strain probiotic is like adding a few MVP-level players to that team, enhancing the team’s overall performance. According to preclinical studies, Metabolic Daily can improve metabolism, help metabolize sugars and carbs, convert food into energy more efficiently, and sustain energy levels.

In fact, Pendulum’s Metabolic Daily is a favorite of award-winning actress, director, and producer Halle Berry. “Metabolic Daily is my go-to probiotic for keeping my energy levels up,” she says in a press release. “I’ve tried other probiotics since I was 19 years old, and nothing really moved my needle like this product moved my needle.”

You could pick up a single bottle with 30 capsules; that’s enough for a month. If you prefer, you can also subscribe for automatic shipments, which is super helpful for busy folks. You can choose to receive your order every month, every three months, or every six months. By subscribing, you also won’t have to worry about running out, and you’ll save up to 44 percent on your order.

If you’re looking for a new probiotic supplement to supercharge your wellness journey, look no further than this celeb-approved supplement.