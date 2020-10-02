CHEAT SHEET
Hiring Slows Down in Final Jobs Report Before Election
The final U.S. jobs report before the November election provided a mixed picture of the economic recovery amid the coronavirus pandemic. Non-farm payroll rose by 661,000 in September; economists had expected it to rise by 800,000. Unemployment fell to 7.9 percent in September from 8.4 percent in August, slightly better than the 8.2 percent economists were expecting. Unemployment for Black workers was far higher, falling from 13 percent to 12.1 percent. In more positive signs of recovery, those reporting being on temporary layoff dropped by 1.5 million to 4.6 million and those working part-time for economic reasons declined by 1.3 million to 6.3 million.