Tokyo Olympics Boss Quits Over Plan to Dress Woman Up as a Pig
ANOTHER ONE
Yet another top male executive at the Tokyo Olympics has been forced to resign after showing himself up as a massive sexist. This time, the creative director of the Opening and Closing Ceremonies has been forced out after suggesting to colleagues that they should dress a female celebrity in a pig costume for the Opening Ceremony and call her the “Olympig.” Hiroshi Sasaki admitted making the cruel comment about comedian and actress Naomi Watanabe. In a statement, Sasaki said: “I deeply apologize to Ms. Watanabe and all those whom I have upset.” Watanabe said in a statement she’s very happy with her body shape and added: “I hope that we can all accept and respect each others’ individual traits and views to make the world a happy and bountiful place.” Earlier this year, the head of the event’s organizing committee stepped down after complaining that women talk too much at meetings.