CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Tokyo Olympics Boss Quits Over Plan to Dress Woman Up as a Pig

    ANOTHER ONE

    Jamie Ross

    Reporter

    Reuters/Toru Hanai

    Yet another top male executive at the Tokyo Olympics has been forced to resign after showing himself up as a massive sexist. This time, the creative director of the Opening and Closing Ceremonies has been forced out after suggesting to colleagues that they should dress a female celebrity in a pig costume for the Opening Ceremony and call her the “Olympig.” Hiroshi Sasaki admitted making the cruel comment about comedian and actress Naomi Watanabe. In a statement, Sasaki said: “I deeply apologize to Ms. Watanabe and all those whom I have upset.” Watanabe said in a statement she’s very happy with her body shape and added: “I hope that we can all accept and respect each others’ individual traits and views to make the world a happy and bountiful place.” Earlier this year, the head of the event’s organizing committee stepped down after complaining that women talk too much at meetings.

    Read it at The Wall Street Journal