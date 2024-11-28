Historic 900-Year-Old London Markets Set to Shut Down

Australian lawmakers passed a landmark ban on social media use among minors, giving the green light to one of the world’s strictest child-related social media regulations. The ban, which prohibits children under the age of 16 from using social media reportedly targets the negative impact of excessive social media use on children’s physical and mental well being. It specifically applies to X, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat and Reddit, but not YouTube. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said that the law puts the onus on social media platforms to take “reasonable steps” to prevent minors from creating accounts. Corporations could face nearly $32 million in fines for “systemic” failures to implement age requirements. A YouGov poll released Tuesday found that 77% of Australians support the ban. Similar initiatives outside of Australia have emerged. France last year passed a law requiring parental consent for social media users under 15, and it has been advocating for similar measures across the European Union.
