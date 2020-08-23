Historic Back-to-Back Hurricanes Expected to Hammer Gulf Coast
NOT THE TIME
Two hurricanes are set to hit the Gulf Coast this week in a rare back-to-back barrage on a region still deep in the throes of raging coronavirus outbreaks. Marco, the first of the two storms, was expected to make landfall in southeast Louisiana Monday. The second and stronger of the two, Laura, was expected to follow late Wednesday or early Thursday. Laura’s impact is especially uncertain at this point, being farther offshore, but it will likely affect east Texas into west Louisiana. While Marco was expected to make landfall as a Category 1 hurricane, Laura was predicted to grow in strength to Category 2 or higher as it neared the coast.
The timing of the storms could make recovery even more difficult for both civilians and first responders, as Laura could hit just as the storm surge from Marco is receding.