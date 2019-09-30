CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
BRRRR
Historic Snow Storm Buries Seven Western States
Read it at USA Today
An unusual winter storm just a week after the Fall Equinox has created havoc and threatened crops in seven American states. The storm, which is predicted to cause blizzard conditions through Monday, has dumped more than three feet of snow in parts of California, Oregon, Montana, Idaho, Nevada, Utah and Washington state. Record-breaking temperatures and high winds have added to the misery. The National Weather Service said temperatures in some states would drop as low as 30 degrees below normal. “Many daily record low maximum temperature records are possible through Monday, especially across the Northern Great Basin, Rockies and Northern California,” the NWS warned.