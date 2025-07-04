The Guadalupe River in Central Texas has burst through its banks amid torrential rain, engulfing several towns underwater and causing flash floods that have swept away homes, cars, and RVs.

An entire RV park community in Ingram was swept away by the flood, with families still in their homes, according to WOAI. The former trailer park is now an empty lot. Police officers have reported “screaming” heard from the river.

New info out of Ingram, TX is hard to stomach.



This is video from the back of Howdy's Bar and Chill restaurant. There is usually a large RV park here, closer to the Guadalupe River. It was all swept away with families reportedly still in their campers #txwx pic.twitter.com/lx4XLL9EFR — Avery Tomasco (@averytomascowx) July 4, 2025

The wreckage of what is suspected to be the remains of a summer camp cabin was swept down the river between Kerrville and Comfort, reportedly with people calling from inside, according to the Daily Mail.

Dozens of summer camps across the area may have been damaged or destroyed during the storm. However, power outages have hindered parents from contacting the camps. Some camps have been evacuated, although campers are reportedly missing, according to the Daily Mail.

“Everyone is doing their very best trying to identify as much as they can,” Kerr County Judge Rob Kelly said during a press conference on Friday.

“We had no reason to believe that this was going to be anything like what’s happened here. None whatsoever,” Kelly said.

Officials have confirmed at least six deaths in Kerr County, where the flood started, KPRC reports, with the toll expected to continue. The worst of the damage has affected rural, unincorporated communities along the river, including those in Hunt, Center Point, and Comfort counties.

The Guadalupe River rose to 34 feet Friday morning—reaching a historic high—before the flood gauge broke. The National Weather Service has advised residents of San Angelo to shelter in place, and mass evacuations are now underway in Kerr County. Search efforts for the missing are underway, with local fire crews and police assisting, according to CNN.

Up to ten inches of rain fell in the towns of Kerr County and Tom Green County late Thursday evening, CNN reports. Joe Herring Jr., the mayor of Kerrville, the seat of Kerr County, declared a disaster on Friday morning. The county was unprepared for the extent of the flooding.

A home in Hunt, an unincorporated community in Texas, was destroyed by flash flooding on Thursday night. WOAI

Even a few inches of water can sweep away vehicles, and witnesses have reported sightings of cars being carried away by the flood with people still inside, according to KEYE-TV. The rapid waters are carrying debris from destroyed infrastructure.

Residents near the Guadalupe River are being evacuated from their homes. KSAT

Rescue operations are ongoing, with residents being rescued from their rooftops and families being reunified in the Kerrville local Walmart, according to the Daily Mail. The United Cajun Navy is en route to help with the operations, according to CNN, as is the National Guard and the Texas Division of Emergency Management, among other Texas response teams. FEMA has not released a statement.

The last time the area experienced a severe flood was during the Guadalupe River Flood of 1987, which resulted in the death of 10 teenagers. The river is now higher than it was in 1987, according to CNN.

A gazebo in Kerrville is submerged by the Guadalupe River overnight on Thursday. CBS Austin

The effects of climate change have exacerbated the disaster; much of the soil is extremely dry due to drought, creating conditions that are conducive to flash flooding. Texas has faced several floods this year, following a record-breaking number in 2024. The flooding comes after the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) gutted the Federal Emergency Management Agency, which is tasked with responding to natural disasters.

The National Weather Service has warned that Mason and San Saba counties are expected to be affected by flooding, with the San Saba River expected to rise by more than 20 feet by Saturday morning. Gillespie County and Kendall Counties have also issued warnings due to the spread of the flood in nearby Kerr County.

Heavy rainfall is pivoting south into Kerr and Gillespie Counties. Another 2-4 inches of rain possible in these areas. Flash Flood EMERGENCIES are in effect for Kerr County. Avoid travel through this area. Elsewhere, light to moderate rainfall ongoing for portions I-35 corridor. pic.twitter.com/79kja58f39 — NWS Austin/San Antonio (@NWSSanAntonio) July 4, 2025

Governor Greg Abbott released a statement around noon on Friday.

“Texas is providing all necessary resources to Kerrville, Ingram, Hunt, and the entire Texas Hill Country dealing with these devastating floods,” Abbott wrote. “The State of Texas today has mobilized additional resources in addition to the resources sent in preparation for the storms.”

President Donald Trump has not commented on the flooding.