Hitler-Loving Capitol Rioter Gets Four Years in Prison
LOCKED UP
Hatchet Speed, a 41-year-old former Navy reservist who once held top-secret security clearance, was sentenced to four years in prison on Monday for storming the Capitol on Jan. 6. The right-wing radical praised Hitler and idolized the Unabomber, prosecutors said. “It is not clear why this military veteran with a TS/SCI clearance became enamored with Hitler, began to embrace street fighting, and call for the execution of the country’s entire Jewish population,” prosecutors argued in court documents. Speed’s defense argued that those that know him “describe him as thoughtful, caring, and considerate, his recent involvement with the criminal justice system and attendant publicity is shocking.” Speed was convicted in Virginia earlier this year for possessing unregistered firearm silencers. He was sentenced to three years for that crime—he’ll serve his four-year obstruction charge from Jan. 6 after that sentence is up.