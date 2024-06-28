Hoarse Biden Croaks His Way Through First Debate Question
WHEEZE
President Joe Biden was noticeably hoarse in the opening minutes of Thursday’s presidential debate in Atlanta, Georgia, rasping his way through an answer to the first question of the night, about inflation and the economy. He pointed the finger at the opponent staring him down across the stage for the economic issues he’d had to tackle in office, accusing Trump of creating the ruptured economy he’d inherited. “We had an economy in free fall, the pandemic was so badly handled. Many people were dying. He said it wasn’t that serious, just inject a little bleach in your arm, it’s fine,” Biden croaked, before letting out a cough. “Unemployment was at 15%, things were terrible. We had to put things together again, and that’s what we did.” The president highlighted the strides made by his administration, quickly ticking off the thousands of new jobs he’d created and how he’d brought down the cost of prescription drugs. Acknowledging there was still “more to be done,” Biden promised, “We will get it done.”