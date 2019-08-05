‘Fast and Furious’ Spinoff ‘Hobbs & Shaw’ Dominates Box Office

Read it at Variety
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw was strong off the start line this weekend, opening to about $60.8 million and easily cruising into first place against other summer blockbusters. The Fast & Furious spinoff, starring Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham, is expected to fare even better overseas, Variety reports. Sliding into second place was Disney’s The Lion King remake with $38 million, and in third was Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which earned $20 million.