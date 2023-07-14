NHL Player Alex Galchenyuk Cut From Arizona Coyotes After Arrest

CHEAT SHEET
The NHL’s Arizona Coyotes are ditching newly re-signed forward Alex Galchenyuk because he was arrested on a slew of misdemeanors days after he inked the one-year contract. Scottsdale Police charged the 29-year-old with private property hit and run, disorderly conduct, failure to obey, resisting arrest, and threatening or intimidating, USA Today reports. The Coyotes, who had just signed Galchenyuk for a third time a week earlier, placed him on waivers with an eye towards terminating his contract—a move the NHL Players Association said it is looking into. No further details about the arrest were released.