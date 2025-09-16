Hockey Pro, 25, Killed in Car Crash

Professional ice hockey player Orca Wiesblatt has died in a car crash just a week after signing for a new team. The 25-year-old minor league star was on an upward trajectory, preparing to play for the Allen Americans in the ECHL. His exciting move followed a strong season for the Athens Rock Lobsters in the Federal Prospects Hockey League, where he scored 42 points in 37 games. According to People, the Calgary, Alberta, native was killed in a car crash in British Columbia. Allen Americans head coach and general manager Steve Martinson said in a statement, “We are all heartbroken. Orca was really looking forward to this next step in his hockey career. He wasn’t just skilled, he was a momentum-changing hitter. I can still see his grin when he would return to the bench after one of his big hits. That is what we will miss the most, his infectious smile.” The club said it is planning to honor the Calgary Hitmen alum on its opening night of the season on Oct. 24. Athens Rock Lobsters also paid tribute, saying, “Orca will always be remembered for his energy, toughness, and infectious smile. Once a Rock Lobster, forever a Rock Lobster.”

We are heartbroken to share the passing of former Rock Lobster, Orca Wiesblatt. Orca will always be remembered for his energy, toughness, and infectious smile. Once a Rock Lobster, forever a Rock Lobster. ❤️🦞



Our thoughts are with the Wiesblatt family and all who loved him. pic.twitter.com/2N8j3PnAVR — Athens Rock Lobsters (@LobsterHockey) September 15, 2025

It is with great sadness that we mourn the tragic passing of former Calgary Hitmen Player Orca Wiesblatt.



We are heartbroken for his family, friends, and everyone that knew and loved him. On behalf of the ownership, management, coaches, players, and staff of Calgary Sports and… pic.twitter.com/gt87E0WH1H — Calgary Hitmen (@WHLHitmen) September 15, 2025

