Hockey Star Planned Proposal Before Shocking On-Ice Death, Friends Say

Read it at USA Today
American hockey player Adam Johnson, who died last month after a nasty on-ice collision with another player, took with him a secret: he’d just bought an engagement ring for his longtime girlfriend. Ryan Wolfe, who had been in a relationship with Johnson for over three years, found the ring in their shared apartment after his family revealed his plans to propose, her friends told USA Today. “His grandmother told me that he had shown [Johnson’s grandmother] the ring before he left and he was going to propose at some point,” family friend Scott Pionk told USA Today.