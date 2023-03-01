Hoda Kotb’s mysterious absences from the Today show have been due to a “family health matter,” co-host Craig Melvin said Wednesday, after fans had raised concerns about the previously unexplained lineup change.

Kotb hasn’t appeared live on the program since Feb. 17, with Savannah Guthrie also missing from Wednesday’s broadcast because she’s sick with COVID.

“As for Hoda, we know some of you are wondering how she’s doing,” Melvin said on the show early Wednesday. “We can tell you Hoda’s OK. She’s got a family health matter she’s been dealing with.” Melvin did not disclose further details about the health issue affecting one of Kotb’s family members.

“We look forward to seeing Hoda and Savannah back here at the desk very soon,” Melvin said, with co-host Al Roker adding: “That’s right—we love you both.”

Kotb, 58, last appeared on show during a pre-recorded segment that aired on Feb. 20, Deadline reports. During her time away, various other Today hosts have filled in on her behalf, with the likes of Willie Geist, Sheinelle Jones, and Tom Llamas stepping up on the main Today show and Today With Hoda and Jenna.

Fans had speculated about possible explanations for Kotb’s sudden disappearance from screens as the host continued to post ambiguous messages on her social media channels.

On Tuesday, Kotb uploaded a picture on her Instagram of the words “choose hope” captioned with heart emojis. Over the weekend, another post read: “Sometimes miracles are just good people with kind hearts,” and a separate image said: “She’s magic, that one.”

“Who pops into your mind?” Kotb wrote in a caption of the post. “I know who is in mine.”

In addition to her Today absences, no new episodes of the podcast Making Space with Hoda Kotb have been released since Feb. 20.

After Melvin’s update Wednesday, fans have been sharing messages of support online. “So glad she’s okay and hope her family member gets well soon,” one Twitter user wrote. “Sending hugs and healing prayers to both Hoda and Savannah,” another added. A third called Kotb and Guthrie “two inspiring leaders” and “awesome people.”

Kotb has co-anchored Today alongside Guthrie since 2018 and has been part of NBC News for 25 years.