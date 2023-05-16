Hoda Kotb: Daughter Faces ‘Long Road’ After Health Crisis

Read it at Page Six
Today show co-anchor Hoda Kotb says her 3-year-old daughter is facing “a long road” to recovery from the health crisis that landed her in the intensive care unit in February. “But she’s doing much better,” Kobt told Page Six on Monday. “We’re making great progress.” Kotb has not released details of the medical situation that triggered her two-week absence from the airwaves, but she says she has plenty of support. “Sometimes you gotta roll with it,” the NBC star said. “You gotta trust and kind of surrender, and that’s kind of how I’ve been going through it. But she’s doing a great job.”