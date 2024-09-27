Hoda Kotb’s Big ‘Today’ Exit Was ‘Complete’ Shock to Colleagues
TA-TA TODAY
Hoda Kotb not only surprised Today show viewers Thursday when she announced that she was leaving the long-running show — her decision also shocked her colleagues. “This was a complete surprise to most people at the show,” a source told People. “However, Hoda has put a lot of thought into it. She also talked a lot about it with both Savannah [Guthrie] and Jenna [Bush Hager].” They added, “Ultimately, she made the final decision in the interest of her girls. The show is focused on Hoda right now, not on filling the roles just yet.” Kotb assured viewers that it was the “right decision” so she could spend more time with her two daughters, Haley, 7, and Hope, 5. “As I write this, my heart is all over the map,” she wrote in a letter to staff. “They say two things can be right at the same time, and I’m feeling that so deeply right now. I love you and it’s time for me to leave the show.” Kotb made history alongside Savannah Guthrie when they became the first female co-hosts of Today. Kotb plans to officially depart the show at the start of next year.