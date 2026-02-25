Hoda Kotb’s ‘Today’ Show Future Shared Amid Guthrie Absence

Hoda Kotb is set to remain on the Today show as Savannah Guthrie stays off air while authorities continue the search for her mother, Nancy Guthrie, 84. Kotb, 61, left the NBC morning show after a 17-year run in a tear-filled goodbye last year, but returned to support the production during Guthrie’s leave. Kotb is not planning to return to full-time hosting again. Savannah, 54, has not made an appearance on the show since her mother’s disappearance from her home on Jan. 31. She has also pulled out from hosting the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics and stepped back from NBC’s State of the Union coverage. Guthrie has a contract on the show that ends this year, and there are no updates on if or when the 15-year veteran will be back. An NBC insider told Page Six, “At the moment, we’re taking things week by week, day by day.” They added that “Hoda has been a steady hand and calm presence for the staff,” who are all focused on supporting Savannah and the show. Investigations into Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance have stalled as officials have yet to identify a suspect. Multiple ransom notes have been sent to the media.