Hoda Was Absent From the ‘Today’ Show Because Daughter, 3, Was in the ICU

Today show co-host Hoda Kotb has returned to the anchor desk, revealing that her absence was due to a health emergency involving her youngest daughter, Hope.

Kotb, who has not appeared live on the program since Feb. 17, held back tears as she shared that her three-year-old daughter had been in the ICU.

“My youngest [daughter], Hope, was in the ICU for a few days and in the hospital for more than a week,” she told co-host Savannah Guthrie at the start of the show.

“I’m so grateful she’s home,” the 58-year-old continued. “We are watching her closely. I am just so happy.”

Kotb went on to thank Hope’s doctors as well as Guthrie “who were there every single day.” She did not detail what had caused her daughter’s medical emergency.

Fans had expressed concern about Kotb’s unexplained absence, forcing Craig Melvin to tell Today viewers last week that the beloved co-host had a “family health matter.”

“We know a lot of you have been wondering how she’s doing,” Melvin said on March 1. “We can tell you that Hoda is OK, [but] she’s got a family health matter that she’s been dealing with.”