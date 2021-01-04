Trump Campaign Spokesman Flails While Trying to Defend President’s Georgia Call

With just over two weeks left to defend the indefensible, Trump campaign spokesperson Hogan Gidley couldn’t even catch a break Monday on the Fox Business Network.

Noting that the financial markets are “clearly worried” about Tuesday’s Senate runoff elections in Georgia, host Stuart Varney began his interview with Gidley by saying that President Donald Trump is now headed to that state “having pressured, in this leaked phone call, Georgia’s Secretary of State to ‘find’ more votes” for his own election loss more than two months ago. “I’m not sure that’s going down well in Georgia,” the Fox host added. “Are you a bit worried?”

Gidley insisted that he’s not at all worried about the phone call between Trump and Brad Raffensperger that has already led to criminal inquiries. “That’s not what the president did,” he said, claiming that the president was merely saying in private what he’s been saying in public all along.

“If you could, would you withdraw that phone call?” Varney asked him. “And never make it in the first place? Because it's not going down well, Hogan.”

The spokesperson didn’t do himself any favors when he compared Trump’s latest call to the one with Ukraine’s president that got him impeached in the first place. “It’s not the first time that a presidential phone call has been leaked by the other side of a conversation and the media runs with it like it’s some big revelation. It is clearly not.”

From there, he pivoted to attacking the “disgusting immorality” of Raffensperger for allegedly leaking the call. “Give me a break,” Gidley said. “I think the track record of this secretary of state is quite frankly abysmal and disgusting.”

“This is nothing new!” he added, stammering as he called the entire episode a “media-contrived, uh, ridiculous notion that somehow the president is saying something different behind the scenes than he’s saying publicly.”