Hoka One One’s Lightweight Sneakers Changed My Life and Saved My Arches

As an elementary school teacher, not only am I an expert at long division and kickball strategy, but I’d go as far as saying my knowledge of footwear is exceptional, too. I’m not saying I know everything about the latest and greatest Nikes or Adidas, but I do feel I’m an expert on comfortable footwear. My job requires me to spend eight hours a day on my feet, and so, footwear that will get me through a school day comfortable and pain free isn’t just a want, it’s a need. And yet, for years, I mistakenly opted for style over comfort, going with a strappy sandal or a chunky boot that admittedly looked great, but was terrible for my feet. It’s not that I didn’t want a comfortable shoe, but I couldn’t find any that I thought were even remotely stylish. But recently, I came across the Hoka One One Rincon 2, a running shoe that is perfect for all-day wear, and maintains my personal sense of style, too.

Women's Hoka One One Rincon 2 Buy at Zappos $ 115 Free Returns

Men's Hoka One One Rincon 2 Buy at Zappos $ 115 Free Returns

I’ve been wearing my Hokas to work almost daily since the start of the school year and honestly, I’m a changed woman. The Reebok Classics and Stan Smiths I wore before I found my Hokas looked cute with any outfit, but they were completely flat and my feet started hurting around lunch time making them no better than any pair of wedges or sandals I owned, despite them being sneakers. My Hokas, however, aren’t just extremely well-cushioned and supportive, they’re also the most lightweight shoe I’ve ever worn, often I forget I even have shoes on. The foam used in the sneakers creates a weightless feel while providing stability and taking stress away from my shins and ankles, allowing me to get through a whole day on my feet without feeling dragged down. My arches stay consistently secured and evenly supported, and best of all, the engineered mesh top allows for much needed breathability during a full day wear. The top is multi-layered to create airflow, and it helps keep my foot settled in place whether I’m chasing children around the playground or just walking to my car. Despite these running shoe features, the Rincon 2 notably comes in six colors/patterns ranging from polka dots to a classic black and white, so you can find a shoe that stands out or blends in with your wardrobe, depending on what you’re looking for.

I’ve learned my lesson. Shoes with no support aren’t worth it. Especially since you could just as easily invest in a shoe that wants the best for your wardrobe and your feet. The Hoka One One Rincon 2 truly has my best interest at heart. I’ve never felt so supported.

From things that are worth spending a little more on to products you never realized you needed, The Case For reviews make compelling arguments for products that’ll upgrade your life.

