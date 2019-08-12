CHEAT SHEET
Hoka One One’s Clifton 6 Running Shoes Will Give You the Support You Want No Matter What You’re Doing
Each of us has unique feet that demand specific shoes to appropriately support them. With flat feet and a few damaged vertebrae in my lower back (likely a result of being heavy for decades), I’ve always had to choose larger, more supportive running shoes as opposed to lighter ones. And I’ve often found great choices in the middle. Hoka One One’s latest Clifton 6 shoes have achieved a fine middle ground in a lightweight and extremely supportive pair of shoes. Their balanced cushioning and low heel-to-toe drop keep your foot positioned for running, hitting the gym, or just walking around. From mesh uppers to a compression-molded midsole, the breathability and hug-factor in these shoes are really nice. I don’t get a giant bounce from the soles but that’s not the point. While there’s certainly a feedback effect each time my foot hits the ground, it’s the impact absorption that’s most apparent. I just feel like I’m landing less on the hard road I’m running on and more on a dense-but-pliable beach (near the water where it’s damp and concentrated). You get five different colorways on Zappos to choose from and they range from a simple Black/White to the louder (and more visible) Nebulas Blue/Lemon. You can also always grab a pair from the stylish Cliftons x Outdoor Voices collaboration. If you’ve been looking for a shoe to replace yours and cover any activity with the support your ankles, legs, and spine deserves, consider the Hoka One One Clifton 6s. | Get it at Zappos >
