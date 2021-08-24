Hold On to a Disappearing World With This Book

Few places are left in the world that still retain the mystique they've inspired for centuries of humanity. One of those is undoubtedly the Amazon—that vast, intimidating, and enchanting stretch of rainforest carpeting central South America. Few have captured it so well—with mystery, beauty, and grace—as Sebastião Salgado, the Brazilian photojournalist.

Those looking to revel in his work, or dive in for the first time, would do well to check out the latest selection for Just Booked (our series on gorgeous coffee table books): Sebastião Salgado. Amazônia from Taschen. In the book, Salgado’s images showcase the Amazon in its full glory. The plants, the animals, the landscape, and its humans all are given portraits of such aching romanticism—aching because as Salgado notes, they might all be gone in a couple decades.

While one surely hopes that readers who pick up the fetching tome become a little more inspired about the importance of this iconic spot—they will also surely find themselves, as the amateur photographers we all are in the age of social media, inspired by one of the truly great contemporary photographers.