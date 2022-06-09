Murdered Texas Couple’s Baby Girl Is Found ALIVE in Oklahoma After 40 Years
HELL OF A REUNION
While Holly Marie Clouse is now a mother of five, she was just an infant when her family last saw her in 1980. Clouse’s parents were both found murdered in Texas in January 1981 without their baby girl, whose whereabouts were unknown for more than 40 years. In a stunning update on Thursday, the Texas Attorney General’s Cold Case and Missing Persons Unit announced that they found the grown-up “Baby Holly” in Oklahoma. After the bodies of Clouse’s parents were identified earlier this year using DNA technology, officials from three states collaborated to search for records of their baby, eventually leading them to Clouse, who has since been reunited online with her large extended family. Officials declined to say how Holly got separated from her parents, where she spent her childhood, or what she has been doing in the 40 years since.