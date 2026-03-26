Cheat Sheet
Top 10 Right Now
1
Disaster for Trump as Inflation Is Set to Soar Due to His War
📈📈📈
Ewan Palmer 

Reporter

Published 03.26.26 10:06AM EDT 
Donald Trump
Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

President Donald Trump’s war in Iran is predicted to cause a steep rise in inflation in the U.S. A devastating forecast from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) says that the Middle East conflict could see U.S. inflation rise to as much as 4.2 percent this year. The multibillion-dollar war could also slow U.S. economic growth to 2 percent this year, before sliding down further to 1.7 percent in 2027. The estimates are devastating for Trump, who made tackling high inflation and rising prices one of his main 2024 vows. Instead, the closure of the Strait of Hormuz during the Iran war has sparked a worldwide fuel crisis, sending gas prices soaring in the U.S., with inflation predicted to follow suit. “The breadth and duration of the conflict are very uncertain, but a prolonged period of higher energy prices will add markedly to business costs and raise consumer price inflation, with adverse consequences for growth,” the Paris-based OECD said. The organization also warned that the war in Iran will affect global GDP growth, which is now projected to ease from 3.3 percent in 2025 to 2.9 percent in 2026 before marginally increasing to 3 percent next year.

Read it at Financial Times

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2

Hollywood A-Listers Forced to Flee From One of the World’s Top Hotels

IN THE LINE OF FIRE
Martha McHardy 

Reporter

Published 03.26.26 9:54AM EDT 
Michelle Gellar, Elijah Wood and Kathryn Newton
Marc Piasecki/WireImage

A group of Hollywood A-listers was forced to flee from one of the world’s top hotels on Wednesday after it caught fire. Among the A-listers was Sarah Michelle Gellar and her Ready or Not 2: Here I Come co-stars, who were forced to evacuate from the Bristol Hotel in Paris when a fire broke out in the kitchen, TMZ reported. There were 400 people in the hotel at the time, with some gathered for a press conference for Ready or Not 2. Two ​members of staff were injured in the fire as they tried to put it out, with another person also injured. All the guests have now returned safely, the hotel said in a statement. More than 100 ⁠firefighters attended the scene. The Bristol Hotel is often used by world leaders when they visit the French President, as well as by celebrities. The five-star hotel was featured in Woody Allen’s 2011 film Midnight in Paris.

Read it at TMZ

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Score a $350 Off Narwal’s Luxury Robot Vacuum Cleaner
BIG SPRING SALE
Mia Maguire 

Commerce Managing Editor, Scouted + The Looker

Published 03.25.26 7:31PM EDT 
NARWAL Freo Z10 Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo, Tangle Free Robot Mop
Scouted/The Daily Beast/Narwal.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

There are cleaning devices, and there is the Narwal Freo Z Ultra—a sovereign cleaning machine engineered not to impress you, but to liberate you from ever having to think about sweeping and mopping ever again. This seriously effective robot vacuum cleaner doesn’t just deliver surface shine like its other peers on the market—it offers quiet precision, elegant automation, and a professional deep clean with the touch of a button.

The best part? The Freo Z Ultra doesn’t beep for attention incessantly, beg for updates, or require constant supervision to get the job done. With previous robot vacuums I’ve owned, I had to follow the device around to make sure it was working, and it still left behind crumbs, pet dander, and dust. The Freo Ultra gives your floors a major clean and then disappears, leaving behind silence, order, and floors that you could serve dinner on without a plate (OK, almost).

NARWAL Freo Z Ultra Robot Vacuum and Mop
Down From $950
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The robot mop and vacuum cleaner is designed with customizable degrees of suction for a variety of floorings for different situations. It automatically identifies the appropriate suction volume and level depending on its detection of dirt. Its whisper-soft mopping function is also fully automated and doesn’t leave behind streaks.

This isn’t just a cleaning device—it’s basically an invisible butler with a zero-tolerance policy for dirt, dust, and inefficiency. It’s definitely a splurge, but 100 percent worth the investment, especially while it’s steeply discounted for Amazon’s Big Spring Sale. This week, you can score up to 40 percent off select Narwal robot vacuum cleaner models, including the Freo Ultra and the more affordable models. If you’ve been looking for a robot vacuum that actually works without constant intervention, Narwal’s robot vacuums will not disappoint.

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3
Skeleton of Three Musketeers Hero Believed to Have Been Discovered
ALL FOR ONE!
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 03.26.26 9:49AM EDT 
A view inside the Peter and Paul Church (Petrus en Pauluskerk) in Maastricht shows an excavation pit opened in the floor, where archaeologists believe they may have uncovered the skeletal remains of Charles de Batz de Castelmore, known as d’Artagnan, leader of King Louis XIV's musketeers, who died in 1673 during the French siege of the city, in Maastricht, Netherlands, March 25, 2026. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw
Piroschka Van De Wouw/REUTERS

The skeleton of one of history’s most swashbuckling figures may have finally been found buried beneath the floor of a church in the Netherlands. The remains, in situ for the past three and a half centuries, are believed to belong to Charles de Batz de Castelmore, better known as Count d’Artagnan—a real-life French musketeer, close aide to King Louis XIV, and the inspiration for Alexandre Dumas’s beloved adventure stories. D’Artagnan was killed during the Siege of Maastricht in 1673 and was long rumored to have been buried at St. Peter and Paul Church in the city, though no evidence had ever surfaced—until now. Jos Valke, a deacon at the church who helped unearth the skeleton, told the BBC he is 99 percent certain the remains are d’Artagnan’s. “We became quite silent when we found the first bone,” he said, citing a buried bullet, a coin dated 1660 and the skeleton’s position beneath the former altar as key indicators. A sample has been sent to Germany for analysis.

Read it at BBC

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4
Hollywood Star Accused of Disturbing Tennis Club With Relentless ‘Outbursts’
YOU CANNOT BE SERIOUS!
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 03.26.26 9:21AM EDT 
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 08: Shia LaBeouf attends the UK Premiere of "Salvable" at The Curzon Soho on July 08, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/WireImage)
Dave Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage

Shia LaBeouf is terrorizing his local tennis club, according to TMZ. Citing sources, it says the actor—who starred as tennis bad boy John McEnroe in the 2017 film Borg vs McEnroe—is the subject of an email sent to New Orleans Lawn Tennis Club members warning them of a “new neighboring resident whose continued outbursts have affected the club environment.” TMZ says the actor has been known to sit across the road from the Louisiana club in his Porsche, delivering “random outbursts when interacting with members coming and going.” It also claims that despite not being a member of the club himself, the 39-year-old Transformers star has offered members money to play with him, and has interrupted classes. Members have been told not to engage and report any major incidents to the club as it works “to resolve this matter and ensure the continued tranquility of the club.” It also said it would temporarily close the entrance on LaBeouf’s street to limit contact. The actor was accused of using homophobic language in a Big Easy bar and arrested with a battery charge in February following a meltdown at Mardi Gras. The Daily Beast has contacted representatives for LaBeouf and the tennis club for comment.

Read it at TMZ

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Brooke Shields’ Go-To Brow Serum Is 40% Off Right Now
BIG SPRING DEALS
Mia Maguire 

Commerce Managing Editor, Scouted + The Looker

Updated 03.25.26 4:27PM EDT 
Published 03.25.26 4:25PM EDT 
Grandebrow Brow Serum Sale
Scouted/The Daily Beast/Grande Cosmetics.

The Looker selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

As a child of the late ’90s and early ’00s, I made the infinitely regrettable decision to pluck my eyebrows into a thin, sperm-like shape in junior high. My mom warned me they wouldn’t grow back if I ignored her advice. Naturally, I didn’t listen.

Over a decade later, my brows were still paying the price for my preteen attempts to channel my inner grunge supermodel. So when I came across a video of Brooke Shields swearing by Grande Cosmetics’ Grandebrow Serum, I figured it was worth a shot. In just four weeks, my sparse brows looked noticeably fuller, healthier, and far closer to their pre-plucked state.

GrandeBROW Brow Enhancing Serum (4-Month Supply)
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Like Shields, I use the brow serum morning and night (even though the brand recommends applying it just once daily), and I haven’t experienced any irritation.

If you’re trying to recover from overplucking or just want fuller, healthier brows and lashes, Grande Cosmetics’ Grandebrow Serum lives up to the hype. Even better, they’re currently 40 percent off during Amazon’s Big Spring Sale—so there’s never been a better time to stock up.

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5
Drunk Man Entered Plane on Runway After Smashing Through Gate
FLYING HIGH
Cameron Adams 

Reporter

Published 03.26.26 2:22AM EDT 
Drunk driver who crashed through a locked gate at Daytona Beach International Airport.
Drunk driver who crashed through a locked gate at Daytona Beach International Airport. Volusia Sheriff

A drunk man who is accused of crashing through a locked gate and driving onto the active runway of an airport before entering a plane has been identified. Bryan J. Parker, 58, of Holly Hill in Volusia County, Florida, drove a blue Ford Mustang through the secure gate of Daytona Beach International Airport at around 4:25 p.m Wednesday, cops said. A report from the Sheriff of Volusia County said Parker was “highly intoxicated” and claimed witnesses saw his vehicle enter the active taxiway and nearly hit an Embry-Riddle plane that was taxiing. Parker then got out of his car and attempted to enter an occupied, running aircraft. After being unsuccessful, he ran to another aircraft, which he entered. In the sheriff’s latest update on the incident, it stated that an airport operations technician gave chase, removed him from the plane and placed him on his truck’s tailgate. Parker jumped off and ran toward a third plane before being caught and placed in handcuffs. Overall, the incident happened in around 30 seconds, airport officials added. Parker said he was under the influence of alcohol and drugs and did not remember what led to the bizarre incident. Multiple charges are pending upon completion of the investigation.

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6
USPS to Slap Surcharge on Package Deliveries
MOUNTING COSTS
Muskaan Arshad 

Breaking News Intern

Published 03.25.26 5:34PM EDT 
Row of USPS delivery trucks.
Row of USPS delivery trucks. UCG/Spencer Jones/GHI/UCG/Universal Images Group/ Getty Images

The U.S. Postal Service will charge an additional 8% on each package to cover higher delivery fuel costs. USPS said in a press release that the surcharge will be a “temporary price adjustment” due to the increase in transportation costs, which “will provide needed flexibility for the Postal Service by helping to ensure that the actual costs of doing business are covered.” The surcharge is set to take effect on April 26 with plans to wind it down by January 2027. The fuel surcharge will affect package mailing programs used by regular consumers, including Priority Mail Express, Priority Mail, and USPS Ground Advantage, but will not apply to letters. The price to mail something in a priority flat-rate box is currently $22.95. After the increase, the cost to consumers will be $24.80. The surcharge will also hit USPS’s corporate clients that use the Parcel Select program for high-volume shippers. USPS referred The Daily Beast to their earlier statement when reached for comment.

Read it at Wall Street Journal

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7
Gubernatorial Debate Axed Amid Fury Over All-White Candidates
REPRESENTATION ROW
Muskaan Arshad 

Breaking News Intern

Published 03.25.26 11:55AM EDT 
Former Congressmember Katie Porter, former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, former United States Health Secretary Xavier Bacerra, former State Controller Betty Yee and California Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond sit on stage at the NUHW Governor Candidate Forum at the Hyatt Regency Los Angeles International Airport.
Los Angeles, CA - September 28: (From left) Former Congressmember Katie Porter, former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, former United States Health Secretary Xavier Bacerra, former State Controller Betty Yee and California Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond sit on stage at the NUHW Governor Candidate Forum at the Hyatt Regency Los Angeles International Airport on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025 in Los Angeles, CA. (Carlin Stiehl / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) Carlin Stiehl/Los Angeles Times via Getty Imag

A California gubernatorial debate was axed on Monday after public outcry over the all-white lineup of candidates. The University of Southern California was set to host the debate Tuesday night but said the controversy surrounding the event has “created a significant distraction from the issues that matter to voters,” the New York Times reported. The cancellation came after four candidates of color who were excluded from the stage held a press conference calling on the invited candidates to withdraw. The debate was set to feature six Democratic and Republican candidates—five of whom were leading in the polls and a sixth, San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan, who has been polling at just 3 percent. “We are a minority-majority state, and the idea that the four candidates of color are not going to be on the stage to bring those perspectives, to really speak to those communities, is really not doing right by the voters,” Betty Yee, one of the candidates and former state comptroller, said. Political science professor Christian Grose, who developed the methodology to determine which candidates receive invites, said the formula was “objective,” and was based on polling, fundraising data, and the length of time in the race. Mahan, who received millions in backing from Silicon Valley elite, urged organizers to include the candidates of color.

Read it at New York Times

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8
Why I’m Hyped—and Ashamed—Over the ‘Harry Potter’ Reboot
YOU’RE A WIZARD
Kevin Fallon 

Editor-at-Large, Obsessed

Updated 03.26.26 2:30AM EDT 
Published 03.25.26 4:48PM EDT 
Dominic McLaughlin
Dominic McLaughlin HBO

The gorgeous first look at HBO’s upcoming Harry Potter series features the young actor playing Harry, Dominic McLaughlin, wearing a cape with his name and jersey number as he walks towards the Quidditch pitch.

It’s fitting that, in this official preview, there are snowflakes on the ground, as I’m about to sound like one (so brace yourself if you find these complaints insufferable): I’m having a really tough time getting excited for this series.

It’s a tension that isn’t unique to me, or new. For so many people, the Harry Potter books, franchise, and fan community have been a foundational experience. And now that the first image and first trailer—an amazing trailer—is out, I think there are a lot of us who feel conflicted. Given J.K. Rowling’s comments, do we still support this?

This story appears on the Obsessed by Kevin Fallon Substack. To read the rest, head to Substack.

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This Jitter-Proof Coffee Delivers Sustained Focus Sans the Crash
DAILY DOSE
Mia Maguire 

Commerce Managing Editor, Scouted + The Looker

Updated 02.25.26 5:32PM EST 
Published 02.25.26 4:52AM EST 
Everyday Dose coffee
Everyday Dose.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

If you rely on coffee for its focus-boosting powers but could do without the jitters, stomach flips, and inevitable mid-afternoon crash, it might be time to rethink what’s actually in your cup. Enter the new wave of functional blends that promise steady energy without the rollercoaster. My go-to functional coffee? Everyday Dose’s mushroom coffee. Yes, mushroom coffee isn’t exactly a novel concept.

If you’ve tried early iterations, you know the flavor could skew aggressively earthy—more forest floor than flat white. The category has evolved, and Everyday Dose is part of a newer class of brands prioritizing taste as much as function. The result is a brew that’s creamy, smooth, and convincingly coffee-forward, not overtly fungal.

The formula pairs real coffee with nootropic and adaptogenic mushrooms traditionally associated with cognitive support and stress modulation, plus grass-fed collagen for added protein and skin-supporting benefits. Instead of triggering your nervous system, the blend is designed to promote more sustained, even energy—think clear-headed focus without the wired feeling or abrupt crash.

Everyday Dose Coffee+ Blend
Shop Now Everyday Dose

Beyond energy, Everyday Dose leans into the ritual aspect. It dissolves easily, has a naturally mellow finish, and doesn’t require masking with syrups or heavy cream to make it palatable. Plus, for those with sensitive stomachs, many people find mushroom-forward blends easier on digestion than high-acid traditional brews.

Of course, it’s still coffee (you’ll get the caffeine you’re drinking it for—don’t worry), but the added functional ingredients appear to soften the sharper edges of the experience. The net effect feels less like a caffeine spike and more like a steady hum. Precisely what I need in 2026.

For anyone curious about upgrading their morning ritual without giving up the comfort (or flavor) of a proper cup, Everyday Dose makes a strong case that functional coffee has officially grown up.

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9
Cockpit Audio Reveals Mistake Before Deadly Plane Crash
FATEFUL SECONDS
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 03.25.26 10:55AM EDT 
Emergency crews work around an Air Canada Express jet that had collided with a ground vehicle at New York's LaGuardia Airport in Queens, New York, U.S. March 23, 2026.
Bing Guan/Reuters

The investigation into the fatal crash at New York’s LaGuardia Airport has revealed that the control tower allowed two vehicles onto the runway at once. National Transportation Safety Board officials said at a news conference Tuesday that a recovered recording shows one air-traffic controller gave permission for a fire truck to cross the runway about two minutes after their colleague had cleared an Air Canada flight to land. The crash of the emergency vehicle and the Bombardier CRJ-900 claimed the lives of both pilots, who had landed safely from Montreal on Sunday, and injured dozens more, including a flight attendant who was found outside the plane still strapped to her seat. Officials said the three-minute audio recording pulled from the 20-year-old jet reveals a controller had scrambled to try to get the fire truck to stop, but it was too late. “I would caution against pointing fingers at controllers and saying distraction was involved,” NTSB chair Jennifer Homendy said. “This is a heavy workload environment.” The crash comes amid escalating concerns that Federal Aviation Administration controllers are working under extreme pressure after a flurry of incidents, including the midair collision on the Potomac River last year.

Read it at The Washington Post

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10
Researcher Discovers Underwater City Off Coast of Louisiana
SUNKEN SECRETS
Tamilore Oshikanlu 

Breaking News Intern

Published 03.25.26 11:34AM EDT 
Chandeleur Islands
Oil booms are set up around some of the Chandeleur Islands, Louisiana to protect them from oil in the water May 7, 2010. Oil workers, volunteers and the military have been battling to shut off a gushing oil leak in the Gulf of Mexico and stop the huge spreading slick from reaching major ports, tourist beaches, wildlife refuges and fishing grounds. REUTERS/Brian Snyder (UNITED STATES - Tags: DISASTER ENERGY ENVIRONMENT IMAGES OF THE DAY) Brian Snyder/REUTERS

A purported lost city off the Louisiana coast is raising eyebrows about the existence of an underwater metropolis. In a 2022 interview with WWL-TV, retired architect George Gelé claimed he identified underwater structures dating back more than 12,000 years based on sonar images he collected over five decades. He said the site lies off the Chandeleur Islands, about 50 miles east of New Orleans. He alleges the structures are roughly 30 feet below the water’s surface and buried under an additional 100 feet of sediment. Among his more eye-catching claims: a 280-foot pyramid-like structure that he says is “geographically related to the Great Pyramid of Giza in Egypt.” In his research, he found that the structures emit an electromagnetic signature that can interfere with nearby boats. The findings have not been published in any peer-reviewed journals to confirm the site’s existence or magnetic forces. Still, at least one local fisherman says something strange is happening. Ricky Robin, who has transported Gelé to the area, told the outlet that his boat’s instruments began malfunctioning near the location—describing compass spins and electronics cutting out as if he was traveling in the Bermuda Triangle.

Read it at New York Post

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