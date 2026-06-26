Oscar Nominee Dies at 98

Ann Blyth, the actress best known for playing Joan Crawford’s deceitful teenage daughter in the 1945 film Mildred Pierce, has died at the age of 98. KABC’s George Pennacchio reported that Blyth “died peacefully of natural causes” on Wednesday, “less than two months before her 99th birthday.” Blyth was just 16 when she made Mildred Pierce. The film won Crawford the Academy Award for Best Actress, while Blyth received a nomination for Best Supporting Actress. In later years, Blyth recalled filming the movie with affection, saying she and Crawford got along very well despite their characters’ bitter on-screen relationship. Blyth’s career spanned more than 70 years across film, television, and musical theater. “Her family says she was known for personally answering all of her fan mail, which she was grateful to receive,” Pennacchio said. Blyth had five children with her husband, James McNulty, who died in 2007.