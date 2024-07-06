Hollywood Actor Doesn’t Believe Daughter Died by Suicide
A Hollywood actor is out to prove that his daughter did not die by suicide, despite the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's office ruling otherwise. As reported by the Daily Mail, 20-year-old Daelena Mackay was living in El Centro Hollywood while studying at Los Angeles City College. She is the daughter of actor Dwayne Adway, who has acted in numerous hit TV shows, including The Steve Harvey Show, CSI, NYPD Blue, and ER. On May 23, Mackay was reportedly found dead in her bathroom, and a man claiming to be her boyfriend called 911 and attempted to revive her to no avail. A medical examiner ruled that Mackay's death was a suicide without performing an autopsy, due to the nature of how her body was found. But Mackay’s mother, Elaine, told the Daily Mail that her daughter’s body “tells a different story.” She insisted, “Anyone who knew Dae knew she would not have killed herself.” Adway told the New York Post that he is trying to “apply pressure to the LAPD” to continue an investigation into her death. “They are dead set on staying where they are and not looking more into the case,” said Adway. “This seems to be happening a lot in LA with black and brown girls who die and are written off as suicides.”
If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing or texting 988.