Elmo’s X account has been restored, Sesame Workshop told Deadline Monday, following a string of racist and anti-semitic posts to the beloved character’s account on Sunday. Elmo’s account, which has 670,000 followers, posted several offensive messages over the weekend, much of them graphic—and took particular aim at Donald Trump, who the posts accused of covering up the Epstein files, calling him a “CHILD F***ER” and “Netanyahu’s puppet.” The posts have since been deleted. A Sesame Workshop spokesperson told Deadline, “Elmo’s X account was briefly compromised yesterday by an unknown hacker who posted disgusting messages, including anti-semitic and racist posts. The account has since been secured.” The hack comes after Trump calls for the “defunding” of PBS, Sesame Street’s original home. Wrote Democratic congressman Jared Moskowitz on X Sunday amid the hacker’s rants, “See what happens when you defund PBS.”
Hollywood Agent’s Son Dies by Suicide While Jailed for Grisly Triple Murder
Sam Haskell IV, son of Emmy-winning producer and talent agent Sam Haskell, died by suicide on Saturday, TMZ reports. Haskell Jr. was jailed for allegedly murdering and dismembering his wife, Mei Li Haskell, 37, and her parents, Gaoshan Li, 71, and Yanxiang Wang, 64, in 2023. Haskell was scheduled to attend a preliminary hearing on Monday, TMZ reports. Haskell, then 35, allegedly committed the crimes around Nov. 6 at their shared Tarzana home in Los Angeles County. According to the prosecution, Haskell dumped his wife’s body parts in three garbage bags and paid four day laborers $500 to discard them, claiming they contained rocks and Halloween props. One of the laborers opened the bags before promptly returning them and alerting the police. Haskell then dumped the bags in a strip mall dumpster before a homeless man informed police. The bodies of the parents were never found. The couple was reportedly facing financial trouble, and Mei Haskell was the primary earner, according to TMZ. She and her parents had immigrated from China. Following his arrest, Haskell was brought to court wearing suicide prevention attire, shirtless and in handcuffs. Haskell is survived by his father and three young children.
If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing or texting 988.
Former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo and NFL star Christian McCaffrey have welcomed their first child and given her unique name. Culpo announced the news in a carousel of black and white photos of her, McCaffrey, and their newborn daughter on Instagram Sunday, revealing their daughter’s name in the caption: “Colette Annalise McCaffrey 🤍.” Culpo also posted a photo of the San Francisco 49ers running back holding their newborn daughter on her Instagram Story, writing that “Colette is so lucky to have the best daddy in the world 😭 A love like no other.” The TLC reality star also posted a photo of McCaffrey holding on to her in the delivery room as she appeared to be giving birth. “The scariest and most rewarding of all experiences. As soon as he came into the room I felt most at peace 😭 Look at the grip,” she wrote alongside the photo. The pair has been together since 2019 and got married in 2024. Culpo announced her pregnancy on Instagram in March, posting a black and white photo of her in a white dress and showing off her baby bump with the caption “next chapter, motherhood 🤍.”
Jaws star Richard Dreyfuss dropped out of a fan event after being hospitalized with viral bronchitis. The 77-year-old provided an Instagram health update, via SharkCon, the expo he was supposed to speak at over the weekend. “Hello, fellow cons. I am very, very sorry to tell you that I’ve been diagnosed with viral … viral … What is it?” Dreyfuss said from his hospital bed, prompting his wife Svetlana Erokhin to finish the diagnosis. “I’ve been told by my doctors I cannot fly, and I would have to fly five hours to get [to SharkCon]. I’m terribly sorry because I had planned to be there and had been looking forward to it,” he added, saying he is in “a lot of pain.” SharkCon took place at the Florida State Fairgrounds Expo Hall in East Lake-Orient Park, Florida. It comes as Jaws, Stephen Spielberg’s iconic thriller based on Peter Benchley’s novel of the same name, turns 50 this year.
Four people have died after a plane crashed shortly after takeoff at an airport in London on Sunday, killing all onboard. Two pilots and two passengers were onboard a Beechcraft B200 aircraft, typically used to transport medical supplies and patients, when it exploded in mid-air, leaving behind a huge fireball and thick plumes of smoke at Southend Airport. Eyewitness Sunny Cook told the Metro: “There was smoke everywhere near the runway and I initially thought it was a grass fire. But then I spotted wreckage and very soon after it was pandemonium. There were ambulances and other emergency services pulling in from everywhere. It was very dramatic. It was like something from an airplane disaster movie. It was very distressing to see, I just couldn’t believe what I was seeing.” Other witnesses described how the two pilots were spotted waving at children just moments before the crash. A report on the incident from the Bureau of Aircraft Accidents Archives said the craft was returning to an airbase in the Netherlands when the tragedy occurred. They also confirmed all onboard the plane had perished.
A French inmate made a daring escape from a prison in Lyon by hiding in a laundry bag belonging to his newly-released cellmate, local media reports. Sébastien Cauwel, director of France’s prison administration, told BFMTV that the fugitive exploited his cellmate’s release and the vast overcrowding at Corbas prison, where he was serving multiple sentences, to slip out undetected. However, the fugitive’s freedom was short-lived, and Lyon’s prosecutor’s office announced on Monday that the prisoner had been re-arrested in Sathonay-Camp, a suburb of Lyon, at around 6:00 a.m. after being spotted leaving a nearby cellar. No injuries were reported, but his accomplice remains at large. The suspect now faces charges of organized escape and criminal conspiracy. Cauwel admitted the breakout resulted from an “accumulation of errors,” with an investigation underway. “This is an extremely rare event that we have never seen in this administration and which clearly shows a whole series of serious failures,” he said, noting that Corbas prison currently operates at 170 percent capacity, placing a severe strain on staff and security protocols.
Arizona’s historic Grand Canyon Lodge was among dozens of structures destroyed by a devastating wildfire, including a water treatment plant which forced firefighters to evacuate after it began leaking chlorine gas into the air. Between 50 and 80 buildings went up in flames after the Dragon Bravo wildfire rapidly expanded across the north rim of the Grand Canyon overnight on Sunday, spreading to more than 5,000 acres after being fueled by 40mph winds. “Numerous” other historic cabins in the area were also destroyed, the national park confirmed. “As stewards of some of our country’s most beloved national treasures, we are devastated by the loss,” park spokesperson Debbie Albert said in a statement. All guests and employees staying at the lodge during the fire were safely evacuated, she added. A number of valuable historical artifacts stored in the lodge are also believed to have been destroyed, including a 600-pound bronze statue of a donkey named “Brighty the Burro.” Another nearby wildfire in the Kaibab National Forest also doubled in size to 40,000 acres on Sunday, forcing hundreds to evacuate. As of Monday morning, it has not yet been contained.
Recent soccer convert Donald Trump has joked he may rebrand the international sport “football” for America. The president attended the FIFA Club World Cup final between Chelsea FC and Paris Saint-Germain FC at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium on Sunday. In an interview with Dazn, Trump spoke of his love of the world game. “They have done such a great job with the league or soccer—they would call it football, we call it soccer,” Trump said. “I am not sure that change can be made easily.” When asked, “Will you make an executive order that we can only say ‘football’ from now on?,” Trump gushed, “I think I could do that!” The president was booed when he appeared on video screens before the match. He also presented the winning trophy to Chelsea after “a little bit of an upset” 3 nil victory. While FIFA president Gianni Infantino moved away from the players, Trump wound up in a Chelsea sandwich. Trump also claimed soccer could find a larger American audience now that he is president. “I was just in Saudi Arabia... all of the leaders said ‘A year ago your country was dead, and now you have the hottest country in the world’... It’s really hot. And I think the soccer is going to be hot here too.”
James Gunn’s Superman grabbed $122 million at the box office this weekend U.S. box office, the third best opening weekend of 2025. A Minecraft Movie sits in first place at a $162 million opening weekend, and Lilo & Stitch comes in second at $146 million. The majority of Superman‘s turnout came domestically, with its international box office debut landing at around $95 million. In countries like France, Italy, and Germany, Jurassic World Rebirth continues to hold on to the number one slot, surpassing $500 million worldwide. Superman’s impressive debut marks yet another major win for Warner Bros, which has had continuous box office successes with new films like Sinners, A Minecraft Movie, and F1: The Movie, ending its recent streak of flops from movies like Mickey 17 and Joker: Folie à Deux. Concurrently, Disney’s Lilo & Stitch continued its upward rise this weekend with a $994.3 million box office run as of Sunday. The live-action remake of the beloved 2002 animated movie is now on its way to becoming the first $1 billion movie of the year.
Problematic rapper Kanye West has seen his return to live concerts drowned out by heavy rain and technical problems that led to fans wanting a refund. The rapper, who now goes by Ye, was playing in Shanghai, China, on Friday night in what was promoted as his first live gig in a year, after his pro-Hitler rants saw him effectively canceled. The venue’s open roof meant heavy rain drenched the 70,000-strong audience. West did not take the stage until 8.10pm, 40 minutes after the concert was due to begin, even though tardiness is seen as disrespectful in Chinese culture. The Global Times reports the rain and open roof impacted the sound quality, while technical problems meant the rapper’s DJ had to skip and restart songs. West also left the stage repeatedly. Social media videos show the crowd chanting “Refund”. Social media posts in China included “Arriving with excitement, leaving in disappointment,” while another fan said they had “never seen such a poorly organized concert. Promoter StellarAmberGroup said the weather impacted on the show’s production, noting, “Ye’s team insisted on prioritizing artistic integrity. After emergency adjustments, the show was delayed to ensure the best possible experience and to minimize the disappointment for the audience.” They added, “We also extend our sincerest apologies for any inconvenience caused and appreciate everyone’s attention and support.”