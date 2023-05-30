Florida Duo Arrested After Horrific Memorial Day Shooting at Beach
FALLOUT
Cops announced Tuesday they’ve arrested two men in connection to the chilling shooting on a South Florida beach that sent nine people—including a 1-year-old child—to the hospital on Memorial Day. The men, who weren’t named, face gun charges for their alleged role in the violence but aren’t accused of firing the dozens of shots that threw Hollywood Beach into a panic. Three men, including the suspected shooter, are still at large, cops say. Of the five guns recovered by cops, they say two involved were reported stolen—one from Texas and one from Florida. The shooting began around 7 p.m. Monday, with online live feeds of the beach showing a tranquil scene turn to chaos in an instant once shots rang out. Cops say the shooting, which injured bystanders, stemmed from an argument between groups. Nobody died, but the conditions of those hospitalized haven’t been released in detail.