Hollywood Foreign Press Association to Shutter After Selling Golden Globes
FRESH START
The Golden Globes have been purchased by new owners. Dick Clark Productions and Eldridge announced Monday that they’ve acquired the assets, rights and properties of the famed TV and film awards. As a result, the nonprofit Hollywood Foreign Press Association is set to wind down operations after the sale. The new owners at DCP will be responsible for planning, hosting and producing the next Golden Globe Awards, set to take place Jan. 7, 2024. They’ll also carry on HFPA’s tradition of charity by establishing the Golden Globe Foundation to honor its legacy. But for the first time, the Golden Globes will now be part of a for-profit operation, allowing them more opportunities for commercializing than ever before. HFPA president Helen Hoehne said the sale was approved by the association’s members, but details of the deal weren’t disclosed. “We are excited to close on this much anticipated member-approved transaction and transition from a member-led organization to a commercial enterprise,” Hoehne said in a press release.