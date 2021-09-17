CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Hollywood Golden Age Actor Jane Powell Dies at 92
R.I.P.
Read it at Deadline
Jane Powell, a musical star of Hollywood’s golden age, died of natural causes in her Connecticut home Thursday, according to a family spokesperson. She was 92. Powell was well known for her musical performances in the middle of the 20th century. She danced in a duo opposite Fred Astaire in the 1951 film Royal Wedding, and she sang “Goin’ Courtin’,” “When You’re in Love,” and “Wonderful, Wonderful Day” as Milly Pontipee in Seven Brides for Seven Brothers. She also took starring roles on Broadway. In later years, she took to television roles, last appearing in Law and Order: SVU in 2002. She is survived by three children and two grandchildren.