Hollywood Icon’s Daughter Remembers Star in Heartfelt Tribute

One person was killed and another critically injured after a midair collision between two helicopters in Hammonton, New Jersey. Rescuers responded to the crash at around 11:25 a.m. on Sunday, said Hammonton Police Chief Kevin Friel. A video circulating online shows plumes of smoke after the helicopters crash-landed, and according to Friel, one helicopter was engulfed in flames. In a statement to the Daily Beast, the Federal Aviation Administration said that the crash involved an Enstrom F-28A and an Enstrom 280C helicopter, and that only the pilots were aboard each aircraft. “The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate,” the FAA wrote. The other person involved in the crash has been transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. The tragedy occurred in the same year as two other major helicopter crashes. In January, a Black Hawk helicopter collided with a passenger plane over Washington, D.C., killing 67 people. In April, five tourists and a pilot died when a helicopter plunged into the Hudson River in New York City.
Billie Lourd, daughter of Star Wars legend Carrie Fisher, has marked the ninth anniversary of her mother’s death with a heartfelt tribute on social media. In a post shared on Instagram, the Scream Queens actress reflected on the lasting influence Fisher has had on her life, writing that she will “never stop missing you” as she remembers the late actor’s legacy. Lourd, 33, who’s married to fellow actor Austen Rydell, said moments of joy she now experiences with her own children would not exist without Fisher. She described watching her father with her kids as one of her greatest sources of happiness, and credited her mother for being the reason that joy is possible. The tribute included family photographs taken in the same room decades apart, highlighting the continuity of love across generations. Lourd also acknowledged how her grief evolves over time, labelling it “bittersweet” as she celebrated her mother’s life. Fisher, famed for her portrayal of Princess Leia, died at age 60 in December 2016; her mother, Debbie Reynolds, passed away one day later.
The cast of the iconic sitcom Seinfeld reunited for the holidays. On Saturday, Jerry Seinfeld, 71, shared a photo on Instagram, showing himself hanging out with Julia Louis-Dreyfus, 64, and Larry David, 78, captioned “‘The creatures were stirring…' Christmas Eve 2025." The photo of the show creators, Seinfeld and David, with Louis-Dreyfus—who rose to fame as Elaine Benes—captures the trio laughing during their holiday reunion. The photo marks David’s first public appearance since he was spotted at the home of his friends Rob and Michele Reiner, shortly after they were killed at their Los Angeles residence on Dec. 14. Seinfeld originally aired on NBC from 1989 to 1998 and followed the lives of four main characters—portrayed by Louis-Dreyfus, Seinfeld, Jason Alexand, and Michael Richards—and their experiences in New York City. In 2021, rumors of a reunion were shut down after fans began speculating it would happen ahead of the show’s premiere on the streaming service Netflix. “I like to go forward in life. I believe that going forward. I don’t know what we would do that would be good,” Seinfeld said about the show’s possible reunion.
Marty Supreme smashed box office records from just six screens in its opening week and took second place at the domestic box office on Friday. The sports comedy-drama starring Timothée Chalamet, 30, topped last week’s per-screen average (PSA), earning $875,000 from six screens. On Friday, the film grossed $6.73 million domestically from 2,668 locations, placing second behind James Cameron’s Avatar: Fire and Ash, which earned $22.6 million. The highly promoted Marty Supreme saw Chalamet atop the Las Vegas Sphere, which turned into a giant ping pong ball tied to his character’s sport, celebrities wearing hoodies branded with the film’s logo, and an aggressive press tour where the actor repeatedly touted it as his best role yet. The film, directed by Josh Safdie, is expected to gross $30 million by the end of the weekend and is projected to remain at the top of the box office thanks to its positive reviews, including a 95 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
Brigitte Bardot, the world-famous actress who became a sex symbol of global cinema before renouncing acting for animal rights activism, has died at 91, according to her foundation. “The Brigitte Bardot Foundation pays tribute to the memory of an exceptional woman who gave everything and gave up everything for a world more respectful of animals,” the Paris-based organization said in a statement to CNN. The foundation did not specify when or where Bardot died. The blonde bombshell rose to international stardom at just 23 after starring in the 1956 French film And God Created Woman, which flopped in France but exploded in the United States, The New York Times reported. From there, Bardot cultivated a femme fatale persona that captivated audiences worldwide. Women copied her dramatic eye makeup and provocative fashion, while Bardot herself became the first model for Marianne, a symbol of the French Republic. “Her films, her voice, her dazzling fame, her initials, her sorrows, her generous passion for animals, her face that became Marianne—Brigitte Bardot embodied a life of freedom,“ French President Emmanuel Macron wrote in a statement on X Sunday, calling her a legend.
Academy Award winner Jamie Lee Curtis, who got her start as a scream queen in John Carpenter’s 1978 classic Halloween, was not allowed to audition for a role in another staple of 1970s horror, The Exorcist. Curtis revealed during an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show that her mother, Psycho star Janet Leigh, received a call from the film’s producer asking if she would let Curtis audition for the role of Regan MacNeil. “He called my mom and said, ‘Hey, I’m producing the movie of the book The Exorcist. Will you let Jamie audition for it?’” Curtis said. “At the time I was probably 12 and, like, cute and kind of sassy and I had some personality. I’m sure he saw me at a party and was like, ‘Oh, she’d be funny.’ And my mother said, ‘No.’” The role went to 14-year-old Linda Blair, who earned a Best Supporting Actress Oscar for her work. Curtis would go on to make her feature film debut as Laurie Strode in Halloween, a role she has returned to several times over the past 46 years. Speaking to Barrymore, herself a former child star, Curtis acknowledged that Barrymore was not afforded the same protection she was. “My mom really wanted me to have—thank God—a childhood, which I understand you didn’t get. You didn’t get that option.”
Soul singer-songwriter Don Bryant has died at age 83. Bryant’s family announced the news in an Instagram post on his account on Dec. 26. “Don loved sharing his music and songs with all of you and it gave him such great joy to perform and record new music,” the post read. “He was so appreciative of everyone who was part of his musical journey and who supported him along the way.” Bryant was best known for co-writing the 1973 classic, “I Can’t Stand the Rain,” with fellow singer-songwriter Ann Peebles, his wife of more than 50 years, and pastor Bernard “Bernie” Miller. John Lennon once described the Grammy-nominated tune, which peaked at No. 83 on the Billboard charts, as “the greatest song ever.” It has been sampled multiple times, including by Missy Elliot in her 1997 hit “The Rain.” The veteran singer told Rolling Stone in 2020, “Music is one of my greatest loves. When I can concentrate on that, I can take my mind off everything else.” Bryant, who was inducted into the Memphis Music Hall of Fame in 2019, will be remembered for his impact on the “Memphis Soul” music movement.
An Arkansas couple who pleaded guilty to attempting to sell their baby for $1,000 plus a six-pack of beer has been sentenced. As a result of their separate plea deals, Darien Urben, 22, was sentenced to three years in prison for one count of attempted accepting compensation for adoption, while Shalene Ehlers, 21, was placed on state-supervised probation for six years for attempting to accept compensation and endangering the welfare of a minor. The couple was arrested in September 2024 after authorities were tipped off that they had signed a letter granting custody of their two-month-old son to a man they met at the Beaver Lake Hide-A-Way Campground in Rogers, Arkansas. The letter stated, “I, Darien Urban and Shalene Ehlers, are signing our rights over to [Cody Martin] of our baby for $1,000 on 9/21/24.” The letter also included a disclaimer which read, “After signing this there will be no changing y’all two’s minds to never contact again.” A witness used the phone in the campground manager’s office to alert authorities. As part of the plea deal, the parents have been barred from having any contact with the child, who is reportedly living in a stable, adoptive home.
Nearly a decade after the death of Carrie Fisher, the Star Wars icon’s daughter, Billie Lourd, shared an emotional post about motherhood. Along with sentimental photos of her parents, the American Horror Story star shared on Instagram: “It has been 9 years since my mom died. My daughter woke up earlier than usual this morning, so we went outside together and she knowingly laid her little head on my chest. She looked up at me with her big soulful eyes and said ‘I love you mama’ and grabbed my face with her little chubby hands and kissed me… There is no better way to wake up and no ritual I love more. I told her how much her grandmomby would have loved her and she looked up at me and kissed me again.” The 33-year-old actor added that, “Watching my dad with my kids is one of the greatest joys I’ve ever known…This joy wouldn’t be possible without my mom. This joy only exists because she existed. Even though she is not alive, she lives on through this joy… As my mom wisely said, ‘Nothing is ever really over. Just over there.’ My momby’s life isn’t really over. Just over there—in my kids and in this joy I’m able to experience because of her. Thank you, momby. I will never stop missing you.” Fisher’s sudden death at age 60 came on Dec. 27, 2016, four days after she fell ill on a flight from London to Los Angeles. Fisher’s mother, Singin’ in the Rain star Debbie Reynolds, died just one day after her daughter, from a stroke.
A Florida Rep. is under fire after she shared an edited version of a photo of herself minus an expensive ring that was allegedly paid for with fraudulent funds. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, a Democratic representative for Florida’s 20th congressional district, shared a holiday greeting on X on Thursday, wishing her constituents a “joyful, safe holiday season,” along with an edited image of herself. Users on the platform were quick to point out that a ring the congresswoman wore in the original photo was notably absent. Last month, a federal grand jury indicted Cherfilus-McCormick, 46, on charges that she stole millions in funds allocated for FEMA. Of the disaster relief money she allegedly stole, she spent $109,000 on a 3.14-carat diamond ring from a New York City jewelry store in 2021, according to the Miami New Times. The congresswoman’s chief of staff, Naomie Pierre-Louis, told CBS 12 in a statement that the edited photo was “not directed, approved or authorized” by Cherfilus-McCormick. “It was a staff-level decision made by well-intentioned individuals seeking to protect the Member’s reputation. It was unauthorized and should not have occurred,” Pierre-Louis said. “The image is the Congresswoman’s official portrait, and she has no intention of altering or editing it now or in the future.”