99-Year-Old Hollywood Icon Misses Event Due to Illness
Hollywood legend Dick Van Dyke had to miss an event on Saturday due to illness, his wife revealed during a speech given at the event. The 99-year-old actor was meant to host Vandy Camp at the Arlene & Dick Van Dyke Theater at Malibu High School on Saturday, but as his wife Arlene Silver explained to the crowd, he was unfortunately “not up“ to attending. She told attendees, “When you’re 99 and a half years old, you have good days and bad days... and unfortunately, today is not a good day for him. And he’s sick that he can’t be here.” Silver added that she was “pretty confident” that Van Dyke would be able to appear at the next Vandy Camp event in person. Van Dyke and Silver created the annual Vandy Camp event to honor their “passion for comedy, vaudeville and the circus.”