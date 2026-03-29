Hollywood Icon Slams ‘Sexy’ Star Picked to Play Her in Biopic

Writer, actor, and comedian Alex Duong has died after battling cancer. Duong—known from projects such as Blue Bloods, Jeff Ross Presents Roast Battle, and The Beyond—died at St. John’s Hospital in Santa Monica, California, surrounded by loved ones. He went into septic shock on Friday night before passing away the following morning, according to TMZ. The Dallas native was diagnosed with the rare soft tissue cancer alveolar rhabdomyosarcoma after experiencing headaches, with a biopsy finding an aggressive tumor behind his eye in need of immediate treatment. Duong battled cancer for over a year, with his social media confirming that he underwent surgery to remove a malignant mass behind his eye in early 2025, but needed further procedures after inconclusive results. The comedian initially pursued a degree in medicine before his writing skills were noticed by producers. His work was soon performed on the Los Angeles theater circuit before he went on to help write for Netflix’s Historical Roasts.
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- 1‘Blue Bloods’ Actor and Comedian Dies at 42LEGACY TO REMEMBERAlex Duong died surrounded by his family after battling cancer.
- 2Hollywood Icon Slams ‘Sexy’ Star Playing Her in Biopic'TOTALLY WRONG'The actress said she would have “never approved” of the casting.
Shop with ScoutedBundle Men’s Wearhouse Favorites and Score Up to 20% OffMORE THE MERRIERThe Wearhouse is back and better than ever with a Spring collection that will get you suited up for every spring celebration.
- 3Space Epic Continues to Soar at Box OfficeTO THE MOONThe Ryan Gosling-led sci-fi film has earned $300 million worldwide.
- 4‘The World According to Garp’ Star Dies at 79LEGENDARY“She took on all those roles with grace and kind ferocity,” her family said in a statement.
Shop with ScoutedTired of Sleepless Nights? This App Can HelpREST ASSUREDBetterSleep helps you build healthier nighttime routines with guided sleep meditations, calming soundscapes, and other proven relaxation techniques.
- 5Michael Jordan Admits He Still Has Comeback DreamsUNFINISHED BUSINESS?Jordan says he’s been “cursed with this competitive gene.”
- 6Kim Jong Un Tests New Missile That Could Strike U.S. ROCKET RUSENorth Korea has been seeking to grow its weapons arsenal.
- 7Fan Plunges to Death at World Cup Opening StadiumTRAGIC ACCIDENTThe stadium was renovated in preparation for the opening ceremony.
- 8Fox News Host Body Slammed on Live TV in Bizarre StuntOUCHIEA live TV wrestling demo took an unexpectedly painful turn.
Shop with ScoutedMy Favorite De-puffing Vibration Plate Is 20% Off Right Now SHAKE IT OFFVibration therapy offers a slew of wellness benefits. Find out what all the hype is about while Lifepro’s pro-level lineup is discounted up to 20 percent off.
- 9Pop Star’s Stalker Dies in Horror Train AccidentTRAIN TRAGEDYThe New York native was hit with a restraining order after repeated appearances at Eilish’s LA home.
- 10‘Back to the Future’ Star Dies at 94‘DEFINITELY NO SLACKER’James Tolkan also appeared in ‘Top Gun,’ ‘Serpico,’ and ‘Dick Tracy.’
Hollywood Icon Slams ‘Sexy’ Star Picked to Play Her in Biopic
Hollywood legend Kim Novak is irked that Sydney Sweeney is cast to play her in the upcoming film Scandalous. In an interview with The Times of London, Novak says she would have “never approved” of the casting and that Sweeney “sticks out so much above the waist.” While it doesn’t have an official release date yet, Scandalous is about Novak’s relationship with Sammy Davis Jr. and is set to star Sweeney, 28, opposite David Jonsson, 32. Novak said she is concerned that the film may play into Sweeney’s sex appeal and flatten her real-life relationship with Davis. Their connection was based around having “so much in common,” according to Novak, 93, and that “there’s no way it wouldn’t be a sexual relationship because Sydney Sweeney looks sexy all the time. She was totally wrong to play me.” Sweeney, for her part, said she was excited to play the role. “I think her story is still very relevant today in that she dealt with Hollywood and scrutiny with her relationships and her own private life and the control of her image. And I think that for me, I relate to it in a lot of different ways,” Sweeney said at the October 2025 premiere of Christy.
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Spring is upon us, which means vacations, proms, Easter festivities, and wedding season are just around the corner. Translation? We’ll be wearing a lot less wool and a lot more linen. It also means you may need to add a few more items to the rotation. Men’s Warehouse is helping out with the transition by offering 20 percent off bundled items for a limited time. You can bundle dress shirts, button-ups, polos, casual pants, jeans, and dress pants. All you have to do is add at least two items from the same category to your cart to activate the discount.
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Project Hail Mary, the sci-fi epic starring Ryan Gosling, maintains a strong domestic showing at the box office, bagging $54.5 million in its second weekend. The film, which centers around a science teacher on a mission to save the world from the dying sun, is based on the 2021 book by Andy Weir. Project Hail Mary earned $80.6 million in its opening weekend. Worldwide, the movie has already earned over $300 million, making it Amazon MGM’s highest-grossing film ever. The success of the feature is a win for Amazon, which has committed to investing heavily in theatrical releases in order to further establish itself as a major Hollywood player. Still, its box office reign will likely end after the release of the upcoming Super Mario Galaxy Movie, featuring recognizable stories and characters from Nintendo’s Super Mario Bros. universe.
Tony-nominated actress Mary Beth Hurt died from Alzheimer’s on Sunday at 79. “She was an actress, a wife, a sister, a mother, an aunt, a friend, and she took on all those roles with grace and kind ferocity. Although we’re all grieving, there is some comfort in knowing she is no longer suffering and reunited with her sisters in peace,” Hurt’s daughter and husband confirmed her death in a joint Facebook post. The actress was well known for her stage performances, having been nominated for three Tony awards for her roles in Crimes of the Heart, Trelawny of the Wells, and Benefactors. More selective about her roles in film, the Iowa-born actress also came to be known for her parts in the Woody Allen film Interiors and the 1982 hit The World According to Garp. Hurt is survived by her husband, writer-director and longtime collaborator Paul Schrader, and their two children, a son and a daughter.
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We’re just about a week into Daylight Saving Time, and while the time shift comes with plenty of positives (who doesn’t love an extra hour of daylight?), it also significantly disrupts your sleep routine and circadian rhythm. When you add in months of winter sluggishness, late-night doom-scrolling, and the general exhaustion of daily life, it’s easy to see why March is considered Sleep Awareness Month. Simply put, most of us aren’t getting the rest we actually need. If you’re tired of being tired, look no further than BetterSleep, a leading app for sleep and relaxation. BetterSleep empowers you to build better nighttime habits to help you fall asleep faster and wake up feeling more refreshed.
The app features a wide selection of evidence-backed tools to calm racing thoughts and support deeper rest, including guided sleep meditations, customizable soundscapes, sleep stories, and relaxation techniques. Whether you’re overwhelmed by stress, dealing with an overactive mind, or just having trouble establishing a more routine, BetterSleep makes it easier to build sustainable sleep habits that actually work.
Michael Jordan has revealed that a “huge piece of him” yearns to pick up a basketball again. In an interview with Gayle King on CBS’s Sunday Morning, the former Chicago Bulls star said he’s been “cursed with this competitive gene” years after his retirement from basketball—a drive he now channels into his NASCAR team, 23XI Racing. “I’ve compensated that—that feeling through NASCAR or through fishing … But that urge to dream, that if I wish I can still pick up a basketball and … I would love to do that. Believe me,” Jordan said. The six-time NBA champion retired three times—first in 1993, again in 1999 and then for the final time in 2003 following a brief comeback with the Washington Wizards. He admitted that he is not exactly living the quiet life he imagined when he retired from the sport. Instead, he has poured a lot of his drive into his NASCAR team. “I think the sport needs it to some degree, and my team needs it, and I want them to see the passion that I have for winning and for the-- you know, being a part of the team,” Jordan said. One of the drivers on his team, Tyler Reddick, says his bosses’ winning mindset “[motivates] the hell out of us.”
North Korea has claimed it tested a beefed-up missile system over the weekend that could eventually reach the U.S North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, who observed the launch, said that the engine test had “great significance in putting the country’s strategic military muscle on the highest level.” The test wasn’t covered independently, and some experts aren’t buying it. Lee Choon Geun, an honorary research fellow at South Korea’s Science and Technology Policy Institute, believes the state was “bluffing” after failing to disclose the engine’s total combustion time. According to state media, the engine’s maximum thrust is 2,500 kilonewtons, up from North Korea’s most recent test last September that hit 1,970 kilonewtons. North Korea has been seeking to grow its stock of hard-to-detect, nuclear-capable ballistic weapons, with state media reporting that the test was part of its need to upgrade its “strategic strike means.”
A soccer fan has died after falling from a VIP box at a Mexico City stadium that is set to host the 2026 World Cup opening ceremony. The man appeared intoxicated as he attempted to jump from the second-level VIP box seats during Saturday’s match between Mexico and Portugal at Banorte Stadium, authorities reported. “According to the first reports, the events were recorded in the building’s staging area, from where the person fell to the parking area, causing the loss of his life,” Mexico City Prosecutor’s Office (MCPO) said in a statement. The man’s identity has not been released, and authorities said an autopsy is underway as part of an ongoing investigation. The stadium, which has hosted two previous World Cup finals, was renovated ahead of the June 11 opening ceremony.
What began as a live promo spot quickly turned into a full-body takedown on morning TV. Fox News host Abby Hornacek was body slammed during a live Fox & Friends segment on Saturday while covering Real American Freestyle, a wrestling event set to air on Fox Nation. In the now-viral clip, Olympic silver medalist and RAF women’s middleweight champ Kennedy Blades, 22, demonstrated a suplex throw by hoisting Hornacek over her shoulder and flipping her onto a mat. The Fox News host had admitted she was “nervous” beforehand, but sprang back up smiling after the stunt, high-fived Blades, and later posted on X: “Got suplexed by an Olympian today. So that was cool.” On air, she said it “looked worse than it was,” calling it “a lot of fun” before joking she’d be staying off the mat. Not everyone watching was so relaxed. The clip sparked alarm online, with commenters calling the move “reckless” and warning Hornacek “almost landed on her head,” while others said she was lucky not to be seriously hurt.
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Touted for a laundry list of potential wellness benefits, including improved circulation, boosting lymphatic drainage, and even reduced back pain, it’s no surprise that vibration therapy is trending in the wellness space right now. The fundamental idea behind vibration therapy is that the vibrations cause muscle contraction just like they would if you were, say, lifting a pair of dumbbells, doing bicep curls, and the claim is that these contractions help build muscle, burn fat, and promote increased lymphatic drainage just by standing on the device and feeling the vibes.
As someone who is obsessed with taking care of my lymphatic system (and looking for lazy-ish ways to boost circulation and burn calories), I purchased Lifepro’s bestselling Waver Vibration Plate Exerciser on a whim before my wedding a few years ago, and while I figured it would be a gimmick, it’s one of the best wellness investments I’ve ever made. If you’re after a user-friendly yet super-powerful vibration plate that doesn’t break the bank, Lifepro’s Waver Vibration Plate Exercise Machine is the gold standard. I have had mine for almost four years, and I absolutely love it. Best of all? It’s backed by a lifetime warranty, which more than justifies the price tag, and select vibration plate models (including the OG Waver, the advanced Rumblex 4D Vibration Plate, and the Rhythm Vibration Plate Exercise Machine with Handles) are currently up to 20 percent off during Lifepro and Amazon’s Big Spring sales.
As someone who sits for at least ten hours a day, I’m always looking for low-lift ways to counteract the side effects of my very sedentary lifestyle, and this vibration device has been a major game-changer for me. I will hop on it for just ten or fifteen minutes when I feel like I’ve been sitting for too long, and it instantly reduces stiffness and muscle tension. I also depend on it for depuffing when I’m feeling bloated or swollen, and it works like a charm.
Plus, while the research is still divided, some experts say it may help with fat loss by reducing water weight, especially when used to complement your strength training workout. I like to stand on my vibration machine while doing arm, ab, and leg exercises for an added boost. If you’re looking to upgrade your lymphatic support lineup, I really can’t recommend Lifepro’s vibration therapy lineup more.
A man who previously stalked Billie Eilish, 24, was killed after being struck by a Long Island Rail Road train in the early hours of Wednesday. Prenell Rousseau, 30, died after being hit while jogging “on or near” the tracks in Westbury, New York, around 5:38 a.m., according to the New York Post, which cited officials who deemed the death accidental. The collision disrupted service, forcing roughly 100 passengers aboard the train to transfer to another LIRR line, the outlet reported. The Farmingdale native had previously been the subject of a restraining order filed by Eilish in 2020 after he repeatedly showed up at her family home in Los Angeles. Court filings described his behavior as “erratic,” noting he appeared at the property multiple times over two days, asking if the singer lived there. “While we waited for security, Mr. Rousseau remained on our porch, sat down and began to read a book while also continuing to engage in a periodic monologue,” Eilish said in court documents. Her family asked him to leave, but Prenell refused. A judge later granted a three-year restraining order. The Daily Beast has reached out to Westbury Police for comment.
James Tolkan, the character actor who played disciplinarian principal Mr. Strickland in Back to the Future and Tom Cruise’s commander in Top Gun, has died aged 94. A family spokesperson said Tolkan died on Thursday, March 26, in Saranac Lake, New York. After serving in the Navy during the Korean War, Tolkan earned a degree in drama from the University of Iowa in 1956. His first television role came four years later in the police drama Naked City, with later TV roles including Remington Steele, Miami Vice, and The Wonder Years. While Tolkan’s film credits include Woody Allen’s Love and Death and Warren Beatty’s Dick Tracy, he was perhaps best known for portraying slacker-hating Hill Valley High School principal Mr. Strickland in Back to the Future and its 1989 sequel. In Back to the Future Part III, Tolkan portrayed Strickland’s grandfather. In between the first two entries in the Back to the Future franchise, Tolkan played Tom “Stinger” Jardian, the aircraft carrier commanding officer who dresses down Tom Cruise’s character for his aggressive fighter pilot maneuvers. Michael J. Fox, Marty McFly in Back to the Future, remembered Tolkan in an Instagram post: “RIP to the great James Tolkan. You were definitely no slacker. Grateful to know you, act with you, and direct you in Tales from the Crypt. I’ll miss you pal.”