Hollywood Legend Enters Hospice Amid Dementia Battle

Federal and state health authorities are investigating 13 confirmed infant botulism cases across 10 states connected to a recalled baby-formula brand. The Food and Drug Administration says all affected infants consumed the same two lot numbers of the product, manufactured by ByHeart Inc, which was voluntarily pulled from shelves. The states hit include Arizona, California, Illinois, Minnesota, New Jersey, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Texas and Washington. There are no deaths reported so far, and ByHeart, which accounts for only 1 percent of national formula sales, said the recall is precautionary. Under Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the Department of Health and Human Services has nevertheless launched a major review of infant-formula safety and nutrition standards. Named “Operation Stork Speed,” the effort largely focuses on testing for heavy metals and other contaminants, even as critics say the department has overstated the risks and may prompt unfounded distrust among parents toward existing, FDA-approved infant formulas. The agency’s investigation into the current outbreak remains ongoing.
Sally Kirkland, 84, has entered hospice after being diagnosed with dementia in 2024. The actress entered hospice care at a hospital in Palm Springs, California, where her friend and previous student Coty Galloway is by her side, Michael Greene, Kirkland’s representative, told TMZ. Greene also revealed that the actress had been diagnosed with dementia last year. Greene did not immediately respond to the Beast’s request for comment. A GoFundMe page that Galloway and Kirkland’s other friends created explained that the actress had also been experiencing “life-threatening infections” and had been injured during a “fall in the shower, when she was left unattended.” A Nov. 7 update to the page confirmed that Sally had entered hospice and “is resting comfortably.” Before her medical challenges, Kirkland was best known for playing the titular role in the 1987 film Anna, for which she won a Golden Globe and received an Oscar nomination for Best Actress, losing out to Cher for Moonstruck. Kirkland has been acting since the 1960s—appearing in movies like JFK, The Sting, Bruce Almighty and Private Benjamin—but has continued to land roles in projects releasing this year. Her IMDb shows that the actress has five upcoming projects she’s set to appear in, as well.
Donald Trump’s Sunday journey back to D.C. was marked by his odd arrival to the Palm Beach International Airport. The President spent Friday evening to Sunday afternoon in Florida, making sure to host another garish party at Mar-a-Lago during his brief trip. As Trump was heading to the airport en route to Washington in the presidential limo known as The Beast, a glaring issue was spotted. The trunk was up, and Trump sat seemingly unaware in the back seat. CNN’s Chief White House Correspondent Kaitlan Collins flagged the strange detail on X. The incident follows Trump’s slumping entry into a waiting car on Friday, which occurred shortly after he was photographed falling asleep during a White House press conference. Quickly, others on the social media platform jumped in to blast the president’s airport arrival. One commenter noted that “metaphors abound” as many others piped up with jokes about the driving faux pas. “The man who shut off food benefits for millions can’t even shut the trunk of his own limo. Symbolic, isn’t it? Everything falling apart — except his ego," another person said. “Too much cash. Wouldn’t shut,” said a third user.
Veteran actor Betty Harford, known for her work on both the big and small screens, has died at the age of 98. The Dynasty star played cook Hilda Gunnerson for 34 episodes across eight seasons, and depicted Ms. Nottingham for 45 episodes of The Paper Chase. Her death on Nov. 2 was confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter by a friend, Wendy Mitchell. She wrote on Facebook, “Betty’s son contacted me this morning and Betty Harford Naszody passed away peacefully with family at her side, noon on Nov. 2, 2025, she was 98.” She had been living in Santa Barbara, California. Over her career, she appeared in a range of productions, including Gunsmoke, The Wild and the Innocent, and Inside Daisy Clover. She was married to Hungarian actor Sandor Naszody, who died in 1996, and before that, she had been married to sculptor Oliver Andrews. The Private Detective and The Twilight Zone star is survived by her son from her first marriage, Chris.
The presence of NFL fan and occasional sporting commentator Donald Trump wasn’t enough to prevent a brutal loss for the Washington Commanders on Sunday. The president attended their showdown with the Detroit Lions at the Northwest Stadium in Maryland. While the Commanders were hoping to end a four-game losing streak, they were beaten by the Lions 44-22. The loss followed Trump insisting the Commanders christen their new stadium in Washington, D.C., after him. “That would be a beautiful name, as it was President Trump who made the rebuilding of the new stadium possible,” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told ESPN last week. Trump was invited to the game by Josh Harris, owner of the Commanders. He became the first sitting president to attend a regular-season game since Jimmy Carter in 1978. Also watching the Commanders lose were Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, House Speaker Mike Johnson and White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles. Trump was also soundly booed by the audience during his appearance at the event. The day wasn’t a total write-off, however, with the president gifted a “Trump 47″ Commanders jersey by Harris, with a photo of the handover posted by White House communications adviser Margo Martin.
Lenny Wilkens, who was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame as both a player and a coach, died on Sunday aged 88. Wilkens had a 15-year career as a player between 1960 and 1975 at the St. Louis Hawks, Seattle SuperSonics, Cleveland Cavaliers and Portland Trail Blazers. He began his coaching career in 1969 while still playing, eventually coaching teams including the Atlanta Hawks, Toronto Raptors and the New York Knicks. Wilkens coached 2,487 games, the most in NBA history, and won 1,332 games as a coach. He also won an Olympic gold medal as coach of the 1996 U.S. team. “Lenny Wilkens represented the very best of the NBA-as a Hall of Fame player, Hall of Fame coach, and one of the game’s most respected ambassadors,” NBA commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement on Sunday. “So much so that, four years ago, Lenny received the unique distinction of being named one of the league’s 75 greatest players and 15 greatest coaches of all time... I send my heartfelt condolences to Lenny’s wife, Marilyn; their children, Leesha, Randy and Jamee; and all those throughout the NBA community who were fortunate to be touched by Lenny’s leadership and generosity.” Born in Brooklyn in 1937, at the end of the Great Depression, he joined the St. Louis Hawks in 1960 and juggled playing basketball with a career as a Second Lieutenant in the Army until 1962. Wilkens served at Fort Lee, Virginia, playing for the St. Louis Hawks on weekends.
Sydney Sweeney’s latest release, Christy, has rounded off its opening weekend in theaters, and came in at an anticlimactic 11th place in the box office. Christy is a sports drama focused on the rise of pro boxer Christy Martin in the 90s. However, the movie wasn’t such a hit with audiences despite its inspirational subject matter. Alongside mixed critics’ reviews, it scraped in just $1.3 million from its opening weekend, despite a generous rollout at 2,011 theaters. In contrast, Remi Malek’s Nuremburg was shown at just 1,802 theatres, but blew Sweeney’s biopic out of the water by raking in $4.1 million. Top of the leaderboard was Predator: Badlands, which earned an incredible $40 million over the same weekend. Just prior to her film release, Sweeney addressed her controversial American Eagle advertisement. “I did a jean ad,” Sweeney told GQ when asked about the reaction. “I mean, the reaction was definitely a surprise, but I love jeans. All I wear are jeans. I’m literally in jeans and a T-shirt every day of my life.”
Donald Trump was dining on skirt steak topped with pears, goat’s cheese, and lemon tahini dressing as the food stamps of millions of Americans remained in limbo due to the government shutdown. Trump’s communications adviser, Margo Martin, posted the Air Force One in-flight menu on Sunday as the president flew to the Washington Commanders and Detroit Lions game at Northwest Stadium in Maryland. Martin posted the photo of the meal on her Instagram stories, served with candied walnuts and candy cane beets. Last week, Trump was praising Walmart’s 2025 $39.33 Thanksgiving package, claiming it was 25 percent cheaper than last year’s offering. However the fine print revealed the 2025 bundle had 22 items compared to 29 in the 2024 offering. The government shutdown, the longest in U.S. history, has also impacted flights as well as SNAP food benefits. Airlines cancelled over 2,500 flights by Saturday evening to adhere to the FAA’s mandate to reduce air traffic. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy warned on Sunday “Two weeks before Thanksgiving, you’re going to see air travel reduced to a trickle.” Trump was loudly booed at the NFL game as he read out the military Oath of Enlistment to swear in new troops on Veterans Day weekend. On Sunday evening, the Senate voted 60-40 on a deal aimed at ending the longest government shutdown in U.S. history. It now goes to the House, and if successful, moves on to Donald Trump’s desk.
Cleveland Guardians pitchers Luis Ortiz and Emmanuel Clase have been indicted on charges related to a sports betting conspiracy scheme. The pitchers, who were placed on leave by MLB in July as they were being investigated, are accused of conspiring with bettors on proposition bets related to what pitches they would throw. “The defendants agreed in advance with co-conspirators to throw specific types and speeds of pitches, and their co-conspirators used that inside information to place wagers on those bets,” reads the indictment. In one instance, Clase allegedly tried to intentionally throw a ball but the batter swung, resulting in a strike. A bettor allegedly texted Clase a GIF of a man hanging himself with toilet paper. Clase replied with a GIF of a “sad puppy dog face.” Clase, the Guardians’ closer, had allegedly been part of the scheme since 2023, and Ortiz allegedly joined in June of this year. Clase and Ortiz are charged with wire fraud conspiracy, honest services wire fraud conspiracy, conspiracy to influence sporting contests by bribery, and money laundering conspiracy. The pair could face 65 years in prison if convicted of all charges.
Former NFL Commissioner Paul Tagliabue, who led the league from 1989 to 2006, has died at the age of 84. “Paul was the ultimate steward of the game — tall in stature, humble in presence, and decisive in his loyalty to the NFL,” current commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. Tagliabue died from heart failure in Chevy Chase, Maryland. He also had Parkinson’s disease. During his 17 years as commissioner, Tagliabue added billions of dollars to the league’s revenues, and by the time he left, more than two-thirds of the NFL’s 32 teams were playing in or building stadiums that hadn’t existed at the start of his tenure. He also implemented one of the strongest substance abuse policies in any major sport. In one of his most well-known moments, Tagliabue called off NFL games after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks in 2001, writing in his memoir that he knew he could “not support playing any games on that weekend.” During a speech after he was elected as a contributor to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Tagliabue said, “In examining what makes the NFL so compelling, I always return to the players who make the game what it is.”